Sedalia Police Department to broadcast Santa Watch

Santa Claus can be a hard man to track, so the Sedalia Police Department is continuing its partnership with the National Santa Watch to help update families on Christmas Eve.

SPD has been broadcasting Santa Watch updates since the 1970s, and Sgt. Brad Beard has helped coordinate those efforts since 1991.

“Back then we didn’t have all the antennas, we didn’t have cable back then. So we had the rabbit ears and we didn’t have the radio stations or the television stations that were saying ‘Hey, where’s Santa?’ But we had scanners,” Beard said of how SPD got involved with Santa Watch. “Somebody went, ‘you know, we ought to do this for the kids and they can all listen.’ That’s how it all began.”

NSW begins its efforts in the beginning of December, making sure it has enough spotters for Christmas Eve. Information regarding Santa’s location is sent to Beard, who compiles the reports and sends them to SPD telecommunications officers, who broadcast the reports to SPD officers and anyone who is tuned into a radio scanner. Beard said all families need to do is have their scanner turned on Christmas Eve night, and the reports will be broadcast on open air for all to hear.

NSW typically activates around 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and Beard said he expects reports to begin around 6:30 p.m., continuing every half hour until Santa gets close to the Sedalia area. Listeners will have to be patient though if an important incident happens in Sedalia that officers must focus on. One year a robbery occurred Christmas Eve night, delaying Santa Watch reports, but Beard said they kept going once the incident was resolved.

Beard noted that he gets calls every year from parents asking if SPD will be participating in Santa Watch again.

“I have calls, ‘are you going to do that again this year?’” Beard said. “… That’s the only reason we keep doing it is because people keep asking. I had one woman a couple years ago say, ‘I’ve been listening to it forever and now my daughter gets to listen to it.’ Now we’ve started a tradition.”

