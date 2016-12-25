Robert Frost once said, “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.” Smith-Cotton High senior Hannah Gooch knows this all too well.

Hannah’s father and former S-C history teacher Steve Gooch passed away in a car accident during the 2014-15 school year. Hannah had a pretty good relationship with her dad; they talked a lot and had a lot in common, and she went to his class anytime she needed something. That makes it hard now that she’s a senior and he’s no longer here.

“It’s not something you can get used to,” Hannah said. “I’m coping the best I can; it’s tough when I need him for things only he can do.”

Hannah said Steve was supposed to be the one to teach her to drive, to watch scary movies with her when no one else would, to be the life of the party at family events and holidays with his witty sense of humor, and to help her with any problem she had.

Carla Smith, a paraprofessional at S-C, has helped Hannah with her school work and began to check on her regularly after her father’s passing.

“We have developed a ‘friendship’ of sorts.” Smith said. “We have done things like driving lessons together, dinner with my family at Denny’s, shopping at Woods and a trip to Hobby Lobby. Hannah is a joy to my day.”

Smith continues to proof Hannah’s work like her dad used to do, and each time Smith is reminded of Steve.

“One day, I was visiting with Hannah’s dad, Steve.” Smith said. “At that moment, he shared with me how proud he is of all of his children. He told me how much it means to him to watch Hannah grow. He talked about the positive he had being a teacher here and being with his children through school.”

Hannah said her senior year has been really good so far.

“Everyone is stressed for the future, but I’ve had really good teachers this year,” she said.

Beth Ackerman, a history teacher at S-C who worked alongside Steve, has not had Hannah as a student but is really proud of who she is: “A strong, faithful young lady.”

“Hannah is easy to talk to, has a great sense of humor and even more, she is resilient and her view of how to treat others and how to live life are directly related to her parents, their faith, and their strength as a family,” Ackerman said.

Hannah plans to pursue her college career at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, where she intends to study psychology.

“That’s what my dad would want me to do, he would want me to pursue my career and it’s not going to help if I just sit and dwell around,” Hannah said.

Hannah has received a lot of support from S-C’s staff and administration and wants to help people who are going through the same thing in their lives.

COURTESY OF SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 200

Hannah Gooch has faced her senior year at Smith-Cotton High School without the presence of her father, former history teacher Steve Gooch, who died in a vehicle collision in March 2015. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_roadToGrad.Gooch_.jpg COURTESY OF SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 200

Hannah Gooch has faced her senior year at Smith-Cotton High School without the presence of her father, former history teacher Steve Gooch, who died in a vehicle collision in March 2015. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_RoadToGrad.Logo_.jpg