Sacred Heart School’s volunteers make holiday dinner a success

Early Saturday morning, volunteers were busy prepping food and hanging decorations for the 35th annual Sacred Heart School Christmas Eve dinner hosted for the people of Pettis County.

The event is sponsored each year by the SHS National Honor Society and is hosted in the school’s cafeteria. This year SHS National Honor Society Coordinator Timara Kennon said they were preparing to feed 600 people. Meals are for the homeless and those who are unemployed, but also benefits the Meals on Wheels program and local law enforcement.

“This reaches out far into the community,” Kennon said. “Further than I know.”

Many people come to the school’s cafeteria to eat, but the school also delivers many of the meals.

“As far as deliveries go, we probably only deliver about 400,” she added. “Then we take 160 to the (Pettis County) Jail, and then all the law enforcement.”

Kennon said she calls different law enforcement agencies and asks if they would like SHS to deliver meals or if they would rather eat at the school.

“The (Missouri) Highway Patrol, I can’t deliver to them, so that’s the nice thing of having the dining room open,” she added. “They can stop by and eat and not have to worry about lunch.”

Besides generous helpings of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and rolls, the dinner features approximately 90 pies. Kennon said some people bake pies, others bought and donated them for the dinner.

Pies and boxes are always at the forefront on the Kennon’s donation list.

“I don’t want to run out of pies, because that’s such a big thing,” she said. “Each one of the NHS kids, I have 29 of them, have to bring in three boxes and three pies. Boxes to use to deliver the meals and pies to cut up.”

Each year there are three volunteer shifts that keep everything running smoothly — the prep crew, the serving crew and the breakdown crew. Total volunteers for the day runs around 60 people, not counting numerous people who make things happen behind the scenes.

“There is always people who say ‘what can I do?’” Kennon said.

She added that many volunteers are SHS graduates who come back each year to help out and some are family members or siblings of NHS students.

“It’s amazing how everyone just starts flocking to the school,” Kennon said smiling.

When Kennon was asked why the school does this every year she said “why not?”

“This is the third year I’ve done it,” she said. “… With something like this in your community, how can you not help. Even if you just show up and take two houses worth of meals, that helps me out immensely — show up and do it, and smile, and feel good about yourself when you’re done.”

Working together and giving back to the community is what the annual holiday dinner is all about.

“I have a handful of kids every year who are already out of town, so they are the ones who do all my mailing beforehand,” she added. “Then in January, they’ll come back in and we’ll send all the thank you notes. Everybody works …”

Kennon added that providing the meal is a great way to spend Christmas Eve.

“It is totally awesome,” she said.

At Sacred Heart School early Saturday morning, from left, volunteers Shelby Bain, a senior, Jordan Shipley, a SHS graduate, Tori Migliazzo, a senior, and Angela McMullin, a parent, cut pies for the school’s 35th annual Christmas Eve dinner. The dinner is free and for open for anyone in the community including law enforcement, the homeless and the unemployed. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122616SacredHeart-1-1.jpg At Sacred Heart School early Saturday morning, from left, volunteers Shelby Bain, a senior, Jordan Shipley, a SHS graduate, Tori Migliazzo, a senior, and Angela McMullin, a parent, cut pies for the school’s 35th annual Christmas Eve dinner. The dinner is free and for open for anyone in the community including law enforcement, the homeless and the unemployed. Faith Bemiss | Democrat SHS eighth-grader Addison Trammell helps set out Christmas decorations early Saturday morning for the school’s annual Christmas Eve dinner. The event is sponsored each year by the SHS National Honor Society. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122616SacredHeart-2-1.jpg SHS eighth-grader Addison Trammell helps set out Christmas decorations early Saturday morning for the school’s annual Christmas Eve dinner. The event is sponsored each year by the SHS National Honor Society. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Gabby Holland, left, a SHS senior, works with her mother Linda Holland placing rolls on trays Saturday morning for the 35th annual SHS Christmas Eve dinner. Linda Holland said her family has volunteered at the dinner for several years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122616SacredHeart-3-1.jpg Gabby Holland, left, a SHS senior, works with her mother Linda Holland placing rolls on trays Saturday morning for the 35th annual SHS Christmas Eve dinner. Linda Holland said her family has volunteered at the dinner for several years. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Working in the SHS kitchen, Bradley Orell, a 2012 graduate, opens cans of green beans while Lisa Schibi dices onions for the annual Christmas Eve dinner hosted in the school’s cafeteria Saturday. Schibi noted that her daughter Jessica is a SHS senior and she decided the help with the project this year. This was Schibi’s first year to participate. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122616SacredHeart-4-1.jpg Working in the SHS kitchen, Bradley Orell, a 2012 graduate, opens cans of green beans while Lisa Schibi dices onions for the annual Christmas Eve dinner hosted in the school’s cafeteria Saturday. Schibi noted that her daughter Jessica is a SHS senior and she decided the help with the project this year. This was Schibi’s first year to participate. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

SHS gives back with Christmas Eve meal

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss

