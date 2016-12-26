Post-holiday sales brisk for local stores

Shoppers at Sedalia retail centers were out in force Monday to take advantage of post-holiday sales and bargains.

“I’m just here looking for clothes and there are some good deals,” said Kohl’s customer Catherin Arlim.

Kohl’s Assistant Store Manager Justin Hubbs said traffic at the store Monday surpassed the previous year, however, he said 2015 was good, too.

“Toys seem to be the top selling item this year, but active wear and men’s clothing sales are very strong,” Hubbs said. “Foot traffic is certainly up. It’s been consistently busy all day.”

He said sales have been great in Sedalia.

“We are enticing local customers in particular,” he said. “The trend is to buy local as opposed to traveling to larger cities like Columbia and Kansas City.”

Sedalia native and current Liberty resident Kathy Chambers said she was looking looking for some good deals on specific items as she was browsing in the electronics section at Kohl’s.

Her friend, Sedalia resident Tim Fine, said he was also searching for good deals.

“We started looking around about noon. There are some good prices out there,” Fine said.

Next door at Menards, the morning traffic was a little slow, but it had picked up by the afternoon, said Menards Assistant Manager Robert Frederick.

“It’s been busy the past couple of hours,” said Frederick. “Sales are good.”

He said the most popular items selling on Tuesday were Christmas decorations since they were marked down to 50 percent off. Other stores were also offered deals as much as 70 percent off on some items.

Employees at at the Sedalia Hobby Lobby and JC Penney said sales were busy, but referred the Democrat to their corporate offices for additional comment.

According to the National Retail Federation, 20 percent of all returns take place during the holiday season.

Some shops say the day after Christmas has become bigger than Black Friday, and although shoppers may be fighting longer lines, the day after Christmas is expected to be the best day for marked down Christmas deals.

If you plan to return or exchange an item, you may want to review the store’s policy before waiting in line because many stores enact stricter rules for the holiday season or could charge a “restocking fee” to put the item back on the shelf.

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1485.

