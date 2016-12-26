Property tax bills due Saturday

The Christmas to-do list may be completed, but roughly 60 percent of Pettis County property owners still have something to take care of before the end of the year — paying their property tax bill.

Citizens should have received their tax bill last month, and they have until Saturday to make the payment without receiving a fine.

“We have about 40 percent collected, and we usually carry 10 percent delinquency going into the first of the year,” Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen said Thursday. “The numbers are pretty similar to what they have been in the past. Everything needs to be postmarked by Dec. 31 so they will want to check with the Post Office if they are waiting until Dec. 31 to make sure it gets postmarked, or by law we have to charge a penalty.”

Residents have four options to pay their bill: in person at the Pettis County Courthouse, by mail, online, or by dropping off the form and payment in the drop-box located on the northeast side of the courthouse, which is checked daily.

The tax bills sent out by Boeschen’s office are based on property owned as of Jan. 1. She asked that people carefully check their bill before submitting payment.

“They need to check their assessment sheets before they pay their bill to make sure the correct vehicles are listed that they owned Jan. 1, 2016,” she explained. “Please don’t pay the bill and then tell us those are the wrong vehicles, it can really mess things up. They really want to verify that the vehicles listed on their assessment sheets are truly the ones they owned Jan. 1.”

Residents’ 2016 bills should be similar to their 2015 bill, unless new purchases were made, changing the property they owned Jan. 1.

“Unless their assessed value has changed, the bill should be very similar to what they were last year,” Boeschen said. “If they did an addition or bought a new house or bought a newer-model car, that always makes the assessments go up, but otherwise it should be pretty in line with where they were the previous year.”

Since only about 40 percent of payments have been received, Boeschen said her office is expecting long lines this week and a lot of mail. She said it’s typical to receive a few thousand pieces of mail Jan. 3, which then all have to be checked for accuracy before processing.

Boeschen offered a few other reminders, such as including a phone number on the back of the payment slip in case her office needs to contact someone, and making sure the math is correct on the check if paying for multiple accounts at once.

“We ask that they just be patient if they come and stand in line,” Boeschen advised. “We try to get everyone through as fast as we can, so if they double-add their receipts, have the check written out ahead of time, have their phone number written on the back, if they’re paying by card, have the card ready, it will expedite things. Be ready to go.”

Boeschen reminded residents that if they haven’t received their bill and were expecting one, they should contact her office as soon as possible so the bill can be resent.

To contact the assessor, call 660-826-5000 ext. 920. To contact Boeschen, call 660-826-5000 ext. 921. The collector’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

