Dylan Wolfe sets sights high

Dylan Wolfe is only a hop, skip and a jump away from graduating from Smith-Cotton High School.

Wolfe, as a junior this year, was expected to graduate in May 2018, but that is not the case. Wolfe transferred from the Dresden school district to Sedalia 200 for his eighth grade year. During that term, he completed English I and that counted as a high school English credit. He also completed Personal Finance and Health during summer school, and did the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge that counted for an elective credit. At that point, including his classes at school, he was in line to graduate a year early.

Since Wolfe transferred from Dresden and lives outside of the Sedalia 200 boundaries, Dresden pays his tuition.

“It would be a waste of time to stay enrolled, considering I already have all of my credits to graduate as a junior,” said Wolfe, who added it would be a waste of a year of tuition.

Wolfe plans to leave for basic training for the Army National Guard on Aug. 1 after graduating in May. After he completes basic training, he plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to major in either criminal justice or pre-medical.

Although it is an exciting time for him, it’s also very nerve wracking.

“I’m taking my first college class this year so it’s a little stressful,” said Wolfe “but I have friends and family who support me and understand why I am doing what I am doing.”

He also said there has been no negativity; there has been nothing but love and support all across the board.

Senior Josh Lewis has been a classmate and good friend of Wolfe. Lewis took him in when he first moved to the Sedalia school district and said that he is proud of how far Wolfe has came.

“I think it’ll be good for him,” said Lewis. “He’s able to start making money sooner and he’s not wasting any more time in school than he needs to.”

Wolfe emphasized his gratitude for his school counselors for helping him achieve his goals and making all of this possible. He also wants to encourage other students to do what is best for them and not to follow the status quo.

“Don’t worry about what others think,” he said. “Your friends may not follow you but your future always will.”

COURTESY OF SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 200

COURTESY OF SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 200

Cadet Dylan Wolfe is a member of the Smith-Cotton JROTC Drill Team and participated in the JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington.

Cadet Dylan Wolfe is a member of the Smith-Cotton JROTC Drill Team and participated in the JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington.