CRASH REPORTS

Cole Camp man injured in crash

A Cole Camp man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident at 9 p.m. Sunday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Fred E. Lang, 60, was driving east on Fordney Road near Centerline Avenue when his vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Lang was taken by the Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

