UPDATED: Two arrested for 2014 Gold Buyer armed robbery

Two years later, two people have been arrested in connection with the December 2014 armed robbery at Gold Buyer in downtown Sedalia.

According to previous Sedalia Police Department reports of the incident, at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 18, 2014, a black male entered Gold Buyer, 108 S. Ohio Ave., which is no longer at that address, and shot owner/operator Wesley Brown twice in the upper chest area with a handgun. Brown was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for his injuries.

Brown was the only person in the shop at the time of the robbery, along with his dog, which was taken to safety by SPD Animal Control.

According to a SPD news release issued Tuesday morning, cash, jewelry and a 9mm handgun were stolen from the business.

Henry L. Ward, 18, of Sedalia, has been charged with first degree assault, first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to the SPD release, he was a juvenile at the time of the robbery, but was recently certified as an adult for this case.

Ward was issued a $250,000 bond, cash or surety. He is already at the Pettis County Jail for unrelated charges from a shooting June 30 in Sedalia. Ward waived his right to a formal arraignment Friday morning. A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 2017.

Timothy L. Peck, 27, has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and first degree robbery. He was located and arrested this weekend in Chicago, Illinois, on an outstanding warrant. SPD Detective Travis St.Cyr told the Democrat Tuesday afternoon that officers knew Peck was in Sedalia the day prior to the warrant being issued last week, “so he clearly fled to Chicago once he caught wind of the warrant issued for his arrest.”

St.Cyr said detectives believe Ward was the shooter who actually entered the store, while they believe Peck orchestrated the robbery, as well as served as the driver and lookout.

“We always suspected both of them from the get-go, there just wasn’t enough evidence to proceed with any type of charges against them,” St.Cyr said. “Since then we have some witnesses that have come forward, we also have some cell phone records we were able to get processed and some surveillance video to actually link the suspects. The witnesses are recent developments, the cellphone records and video are things we’ve been working on.”

Peck’s name initially surfaced as a suspect through a Tips Hotline call after the robbery. He was arrested Dec. 19, 2014, in the 100 block of South Holden Street in Warrensburg on multiple charges in connection with the robbery.

Warrensburg Police Department officers arrested Peck, and SPD detectives traveled to Warrensburg to transport him back to Sedalia for questioning. However, the SPD report stated Peck was released after questioning and no charges were filed at that time.

Brown said he didn’t think SPD would ever arrest those responsible for shooting and robbing him.

“It makes me feel better that (Ward’s) not out on the street, if he done that to me and these other two people (in the June shooting),” Brown said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “… It’s good that they got him.”

After Ward allegedly struck Brown multiple times in the face, knocking out four teeth and leaving bruises, Brown was shot twice, in the front of his left shoulder and the back of his right shoulder, with the 9mm handgun he kept under the counter for himself.

During an interview with the Democrat in February 2015, Brown said he was finishing up physical therapy for his injuries. On Tuesday, he told the Democrat his shoulders still hurt sometimes where he was shot, but that physical pain is rare two years later.

The emotional scars are still very apparent though. Brown closed his Gold Buyer shop after the 2014 incident, and has since opened up in a few places over the last two years for short stints. He said he’s thinking about opening up somewhere else this spring, but he’s “not in a hurry for it.”

“I opened back up in a few places for a short while, but the thing of it is, I didn’t think that it bothered me any but it does because every time someone would come in I was somewhat thinking, ‘well what are they doing? Is something like this going to happen again?’” Brown said. “It happened any time I had transactions with anybody, I was a little on the afraid side.

“It’s only normal that a person does that,” he added. “You pull through it and you could’ve died and by most rights would’ve died — when that happens it leaves a feeling in you that that could happen again …”

Wes Brown http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wes-Brown.jpg Wes Brown Timothy Peck http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Timothy-Peck-5.jpg Timothy Peck Henry Ward http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Henry-Ward-5.jpg Henry Ward

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.