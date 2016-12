The City of Sedalia will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s Holiday, according to a city news release.

Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 2, 2017, will follow the normal collection schedule.

The City’s Materials Management Site including recycling will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

City offices will re-open for normal business hours Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

