Construction to begin at U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection

After Sedalia City Council approval earlier this year, work is slated to begin this week on the intersection improvements project at U.S. Highway 50 and Oak Grove Lane.

According to a City of Sedalia news release, work was planned to begin Monday on roadway improvements at the intersection of Highway 50, Oak Grove Lane, West Main Street and Leroy Van Dyke Road.

Funded in part by the city’s use tax and funds provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation, these roadway improvements will include widening of some lanes along with new signals and lane markings. Construction in this area will result in periodic lane and roadway closures to through traffic. Additional announcements related to lane restrictions and roadway closures will be made by the city as construction proceeds.

Businesses along these roadways will be accessible throughout the construction project. Motorists traveling through this area may want to allow extra time to reach their destinations and be aware of the need to use alternate routes during construction.

The project is dependent on weather conditions and may be delayed due to inclement weather.

Graphic courtesy of City of Sedalia