What to do with the tree?

Christmas is over, the decorations have been removed from the beautiful, fresh-cut tree and now families are left with the dilemma of what to do with the after-the-holiday tree.

There are options.

Sedalia Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said real Christmas trees can be disposed of at the city waste site, but noted that everything needs to be removed from the tree.

“No stands, no lights, no decorations,” she said. “Anything tinsel needs to be removed. We do use the ground tree as mulch or as composite in our composite operation.

“Some people do come out and want to take trees for their lakes and ponds, to use as fish habitats,” she added. “We also allow that, so we want to make sure they remove all the artificial materials from their tree.”

Trees can be delivered to the city’s Material Management Site located at 27882 state Route U, near the Flat Creek bridge.

“Everything we are doing with recycling and materials management is happening out there now,” she added. “We have it staffed, so there will be someone there that can direct them exactly where they need to take those Christmas trees.”

For those who wish to use the discarded tree in a natural habitat, the Missouri Department of Conservation had some suggestions.

“Other than disposing of the trees at the city yard waste site, which is a great option, people can place the trees in their yards to offer cover for wildlife, or under bird feeders to provide nesting locations in the branches,” Missouri Department of Conservation Resource Forester Jake Willard said. “The trees can also be placed in a pond to enhance fish habitat.”

The National Christmas Tree Association also suggested cutting up the tree to fit into a yard waste container or recycling it for mulch. The Association also said Christmas trees can be used as soil erosion barriers for lakes, ponds or river shorelines.

It also suggested using the tree as a bird feeder. One could place the tree out in the yard, string it with popcorn and hang fresh orange slices on the branches. Winter birds will enjoy the treats and within a year the tree will become brittle and can be chipped easily apart for mulch.

Modern Farmer magazine suggested sawing off all the smaller branches, leaving only the trunk. The trunk can then be sawed into two-inch pieces and used to line a flower or garden bed. If one is really industrious they can cut the trunk into even thinner slices and use them as rustic beverage coasters once they are sealed with polyurethane.

The magazine noted that one should never use the wood from the tree in the fireplace.

“Evergreens have high levels of creosote, which is basically tar, and can cause extremely dangerous smoke and buildup,” the magazine stated.

Christmas trees may be dropped off at the city’s Materials Management Site, 27882 state Route U, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. The site will close to observe New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. Saturday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There are many options of disposing of a real Christmas tree once the holiday is over. Chipping it up for mulch is one option, as is using it as a bird feeder or placing it in a pond as a fish habitat. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122816TreeDisposal.jpg There are many options of disposing of a real Christmas tree once the holiday is over. Chipping it up for mulch is one option, as is using it as a bird feeder or placing it in a pond as a fish habitat. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

The Christmas tree dilemma

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.