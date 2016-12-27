S-C senior following mom into medical field

ROAD TO GRADUATION

Students take different paths to get to their high school diploma. Smith-Cotton Rookie Reporters have profiled five S-C students and how they are working toward graduation.

Smith-Cotton senior Mikayla Gear is following in her mother’s footsteps, but is taking her own path in the medical field.

Gear’s mother, Leah Hermanson, has had the biggest impact on Gear’s life because Hermanson recently completed her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner. Hermanson has inspired Gear to choose the medical field and do her best in everything. Hermanson has a 3.8 GPA in her master’s degree and never settled for any less than her best.

“She’s an awesome person,” said Gear, who has not decided which college she will attend. She applied to the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s six-year M.D. program but won’t find out about acceptance into the program until March. Gear said if she’s accepted, she will definitely choose UMKC and pursue being a medical doctor. If she is not accepted at UMKC, she join Central Methodist University’s track team as a discus thrower while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing and will further her education as an M.D. at another university.

Gear said keeping good grades throughout high school is important to attract scholarships from universities. Her parents helped her stay focused, as did her drive to be successful.

The obstacles she has faced are the distractions from sports and other activities. She played volleyball her freshman, sophomore and junior years; basketball her freshman year; soccer her sophomore year; and track her junior and senior years. Gear has been involved in the Health Occupations Students of America chapter, Bothwell Medical Explorers, DECA, and is the senior class president. Also, higher-level courses have sometimes been hard for her.

Gear’s busy schedule and drive make her an inspiration for junior Madison Lamb.

“She’s extremely committed to quality work in whatever she is doing at the moment,” said Lamb, who added that she has learned from Gear to keep reaching to be your absolute best in everything you do.

“Everyone could stand to learn a thing or two from Mikayla,” Lamb said. “In every single struggle I’ve had in my life, big or small, she’s been there to help me through it. Sometimes that’s by hugging me and offering kind words, and sometimes that’s by giving a little tough love and advice.”

When Gear was younger, her mom took her to work at the hospital on one of her night shifts; Hermanson told Gear to stay in the on-call surgeon’s room, which is similar to the one depicted in “Grey’s Anatomy,” one of Gear’s favorite TV shows. Gear pretended she was a surgeon and when her mom left her in the room, she got up and wandered all over the hospital.

“It was so interesting and so much fun.” Gear said, “and ever since then I have gotten involved in every medical club and haven’t looked back since.”

As she heads into her final semester of high school, Gear has some wisdom to share with Smith-Cotton’s underclassmen:

“Stop stressing about the little things. You’ll realize it was most likely not important at all. Don’t let people’s negativity get to you and realize that you can do anything you put your mind to. Also, try something new every once in a while. It could turn out to become very important to you.”

She also turns to scripture, especially 1 Corinthians 16:14, which states, “Let all that you do be done in love.”

“This verse is so important to me and can solve any problem thrown at you in high school,” Gear said.

S-C math teacher Jennifer Crane said, “Mikayla is a student who takes things in stride and handles stress well.” She said Gear puts forth the right amount of effort and diligence to do well in her dual-credit College Algebra class. “Mikayla is personable and easy to talk to as well,” Crane said. “She doesn’t hesitate to ask questions and she works well with others.”

Gear has used her time at Smith-Cotton to prepare for the next steps in her life.

“High school has been just another stepping stone to college and on to real life one day,” she said. “It was fun and all, but I’m definitely ready for college.”

Mikayla Gear is the senior class president at Smith-Cotton High School and plans to pursue a career in the medical field. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RoadToGradGear-1.jpg Mikayla Gear is the senior class president at Smith-Cotton High School and plans to pursue a career in the medical field. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

By Shantarra Brown Smith-Cotton High School

Shantarra Brown is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

Shantarra Brown is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.