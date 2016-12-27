Locally-owned Ozark Coffee Co. continues to grow

As new businesses continue to locate to downtown Sedalia, visitors now have the opportunity to stop for a cup of locally-roasted coffee.

Ozark Coffee Co. was started in 2014 by Justin Koehn, of Stover. After roasting coffee beans for about eight years for family and friends, he decided to start selling at the Sedalia Area Farmer’s Market.

Koehn said he wasn’t sure how popular the product would be with Starbucks in Sedalia and other coffee brands available in stores, but he said the response was “unbelievable.”

“I had a home version of the roastery. I could only do a half-pound at a time. It got to where I was roasting almost all night to get enough for the Farmer’s Market, so we decided to purchase a commercial roaster,” Koehn told the Democrat during a Dec. 15 visit to the business’ coffee counter inside Swords Family Pharmacy in downtown Sedalia. “I can do six pounds now and we made it official with our business. We’ve been doing the Farmer’s Market for two years now and it’s all because of the Farmer’s Market, where I am now.”

Koehn also manages a farm for his father-in-law for Tyson Foods Inc., which he said gives him the flexibility to run Ozark Coffee, but that his “hobby is turning into a full-time job.”

He gets help from his wife, Mindy, behind the scenes and at the Farmer’s Market. The company was started with Koehn’s cousins, Danial and Krista Koehn, who helped with labels and design, but are taking a step back from the company in 2017.

Koehn said opening a coffee shop was never in the original plans, as he was “more interested in doing the roasting, that’s what I love.” Last year, Ozark Coffee began selling iced coffee at the Farmer’s Market. As the SAFM season came to a close this year, Koehn’s customers began asking where they could purchase Ozark Coffee during the winter months.

“I finally said if you find me a place downtown where someone would adopt me in the wintertime, I’d be willing to try it,” Koehn said. “… I was actually almost to a point where I was going to slow down with the roastery, and I had made my decision. Well that same evening I got a call — ‘Swords Family Pharmacy is willing.’”

Ozark Coffee has been selling drinks inside Swords Pharmacy for about a month now, with a counter just inside the store entrance. Customers have several options, including espresso, coffee, latte, hot chocolate and iced coffee, among other offerings at reasonable prices.

The coffee counter is run by Koehn’s cousin, Maria Jantz, and Koehn helps out as the shop gets busier. Koehn said they’ve continued to get busier, and Jantz said she is starting to have regular customers each week.

“We’re going to see how it is. (Being at Swords) gave me an opportunity, I didn’t have to put expense in a building, for rent and all that, and seeing how it takes off,” Koehn said. “Come next year, if I do need to get in another building, that’s what I would like if I’m going to keep doing this. Get into my own building and sell.”

Ozark Coffee has a total of 11 bean varieties, ranging from light to medium to dark roast, including six single-origins, three blends and a decaf option. Once beans are received from various countries around the world, everything is fresh-roasted with a hot air process by Koehn, who roasts at least once a week, depending on customer demand.

Ozark Coffee beans are available for sale at Weaver’s Country Market in Versailles, Casa De Loco Winery in Camdenton, and Twice as Nice Antiques in Cole Camp, or online at www.ozarkcoffeeco.com, in addition to Swords Pharmacy.

While drinks are only served Tuesdays and Thursdays, the coffee beans can be purchased whenever Swords is open. The coffee is sold in whole beans, but each location has a grinder for customers to use.

For more information, visit www.ozarkcoffeeco.com or Facebook.com/OzarkCoffeeCompany.

Maria Jantz measures the right amount of cream to put in a coffee drink Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Ozark Coffee counter inside Swords Pharmacy in downtown Sedalia. The Ozark Coffee Co. has been serving drinks at Swords on Tuesdays and Thursdays for about a month. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122716OzarkCoffee1.jpg Maria Jantz measures the right amount of cream to put in a coffee drink Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Ozark Coffee counter inside Swords Pharmacy in downtown Sedalia. The Ozark Coffee Co. has been serving drinks at Swords on Tuesdays and Thursdays for about a month. Nicole Cooke | Democrat One of several types of roasted coffee beans is pictured on the counter at Ozark Coffee Co. inside Swords Pharmacy. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122716OzarkCoffee2.jpg One of several types of roasted coffee beans is pictured on the counter at Ozark Coffee Co. inside Swords Pharmacy. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Justin Koehn, owner of Ozark Coffee Co., and Maria Jantz stand at the Ozark Coffee counter Dec. 15 inside Swords Pharmacy in downtown Sedalia. Koehn started the company in 2014 after he had been roasting coffee beans for family and friends. The new cafe counter venture started about a month ago. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122716OzarkCoffee3.jpg Justin Koehn, owner of Ozark Coffee Co., and Maria Jantz stand at the Ozark Coffee counter Dec. 15 inside Swords Pharmacy in downtown Sedalia. Koehn started the company in 2014 after he had been roasting coffee beans for family and friends. The new cafe counter venture started about a month ago. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Customers at Swords Pharmacy have several varieties of Ozark Coffee beans to choose from. Customers can buy the whole beans to grind at home, or use the grinder available in the store to grind beans before purchase. Coffee beans can be bought whenever Swords is open, not just on Tuesdays and Thursdays when Ozark Coffee is selling drinks. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122716OzarkCoffee4.jpg Customers at Swords Pharmacy have several varieties of Ozark Coffee beans to choose from. Customers can buy the whole beans to grind at home, or use the grinder available in the store to grind beans before purchase. Coffee beans can be bought whenever Swords is open, not just on Tuesdays and Thursdays when Ozark Coffee is selling drinks. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Justin Koehn, owner of Ozark Coffee Co., prepares a coffee drink for a customer Thursday, Dec. 15. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122716OzarkCoffee5.jpg Justin Koehn, owner of Ozark Coffee Co., prepares a coffee drink for a customer Thursday, Dec. 15. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

Ozark Coffee now available at Swords Pharmacy

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.