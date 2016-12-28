Sedalia man arrested for DWI

A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian L. Wilson, 24, was driving south on Randall Road, south of Greissen Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and drove through a field. The vehicle then crossed Randall Road and struck a tree, becoming fully engulfed in flames as it came to rest.

A passenger in Wilson’s vehicle, Thomas M. Krumroy, 51, of Sedalia, was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center, then to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

Reports indicate Wilson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Krumroy was not.

Wilson was also arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, no proof of insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

