Woman arrested for DWI in police-involved accident

A Raytown woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a three-vehicle accident involving a Sedalia Police Department officer at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Megan M. Hopkins, 22, was driving south on Ohio Avenue at Sixth Street when she failed to stop at a red light. Her vehicle traveled into the path of and was struck by an eastbound SPD vehicle driven by Officer David R. Smith, 34. Hopkins’ vehicle then traveled off the road and struck a parked vehicle and a building.

Hopkins was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries. Smith was taken by private vehicle to BRHC with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Hopkins and Smith were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Hopkins was also arrested on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-47.jpg