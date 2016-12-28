MSHP reports six fatalities over Christmas holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six people died in traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday counting period from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, according to a MSHP news release.

The Patrol investigated 260 traffic crashes, which included 86 injuries and the six fatalities. Troopers also arrested 68 people for driving while impaired and made 40 drug arrests over the Christmas holiday. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2016 counting period.

During last year’s Christmas holiday counting period, the Patrol investigated 282 traffic crashes, which included 78 injuries and two fatalities. In addition, troopers arrested 47 people for driving while intoxicated. There was one boating crash with no injuries or fatalities, and 11 people drowned in 2015, after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. Statewide during the 2015 Christmas holiday counting period, there were 1,070 traffic crashes, which included five fatalities and 363 injuries.

Three of the fatalities occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area; and one fatality occurred in each of the Troop B, Macon, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, and Troop G, Willow Springs, areas.

