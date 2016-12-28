S-C early graduate a leader in football

Not only did senior John Carney make a difference on the football field, he also made a difference throughout Smith-Cotton High School.

Carney was a starter for three years for the Tigers on the offensive line. His junior year, he attended State Fair Community College’s Career and Technology Center, studying in the machine and tool area. As a Smith-Cotton early graduate, he completed his high school career Dec. 21.

Carney has been playing football as long as he can remember. It taught him many things, but points that stood out were responsibility and keeping his grades up.

“It’s kind of a pride thing to be honest, to go out and perform well for the town of Sedalia,” Carney said.

Smith-Cotton football head coach Ryan Boyer said Carney did a great job this year of leading the team. Boyer added that football kept Carney focused and motivated in high school. Carney said it pushed him to get good grades so that he could play on Friday nights.

Junior Crymson Couch said Carney was always leading the team.

“I learned how to be a leader and how to be a better teammate from John,” Couch said.

Carney also received the William “Bill” Noland Football Scholarship, the MVP award for this year’s football season. Boyer said Carney was selected because of what he brought to the team on and off the field.

“I felt like all the hard work I put in these four years paid off,” Carney said. “Thank you to my coaches for everything they’ve taught me.”

Carney was a part of SFCC’s CTC machine and tool program his junior year. Eric Rehmer, SFCC CTC instructor, said, “John was an excellent student who was always polite and in very positive spirits, and he was helpful to others and strived to do his best in his coursework.” Carney said CTC showed him a whole other trade that he was interested in.

Boyer said, “I will miss John’s hard work and the physical attitude that he brought to practice and games every week, and I will also miss his smile.” Couch said he will miss all the jokes Carney made. Rehmer said he misses Carney’s positive attitude and work ethic.

Carney decided to graduate early because he is ready to be out in the world working and earning money. He’s still undecided on plans for college. He has considered playing college football, and Culver-Stockton, Missouri Valley and Northern Illinois have all approached him about playing for them. He also is considering going to a technical school to be a journeyman lineman.

“After high school I hope that John is able to accomplish any and all of his goals that he sets for himself,” Boyer said. “I’m confident that he will do well based on his positive attitude and discipline.” Boyer also said the team will be missing a great leader and lineman.

“He’s leaving big shoes to fill,” Boyer said.

Carney was selected to the All-West Central Conference and All-District teams this year.

By Randi Ulmer Smith-Cotton High School

Randi Ulmer is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

