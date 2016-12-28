A new term begins for Pettis County officials

Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith signs his name to the official document stating he will serve another four-year term after he was sworn in Wednesday morning by Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada at the Pettis County Courthouse. Smith defeated Dan Hankins in the August primary and was unopposed in the November general election. Six county officials who were re-elected in November were sworn in Wednesday. Surveyor Kerry Turpin was not present. Assessor-elect Chris Woolery will not be sworn in until Sept. 1, 2017, when Assessor Karissa Logan’s term ends, in accordance with the tax calendar.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada, left, administers the oath of office Wednesday morning to Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy at the Pettis County Courthouse. Hampy was elected to a second term after defeating Darrell Slaughter in the August primary and Charles McCormack in the November general election.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada shakes hands with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond after finishing the oath of office Wednesday morning. Bond was unopposed in this year’s election.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada places the official county seal on Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith’s certificate after both men signed the document.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada administers the oath of office to Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman, who was unopposed in this year’s election, during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada administers the oath of office to Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne, who was unopposed in this year’s election, during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada waits to for his turn to sign as Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum signs the official document stating he will serve another four-year term after he was sworn in Wednesday morning. Marcum was elected to a second term after he defeated Jack Robinson and Jason D. Cunningham in the August primary and was unopposed in the November general election.

Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith signs his name to the official document stating he will serve another four-year term after he was sworn in Wednesday morning by Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada at the Pettis County Courthouse. Smith defeated Dan Hankins in the August primary and was unopposed in the November general election. Six county officials who were re-elected in November were sworn in Wednesday. Surveyor Kerry Turpin was not present. Assessor-elect Chris Woolery will not be sworn in until Sept. 1, 2017, when Assessor Karissa Logan’s term ends, in accordance with the tax calendar. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn1.jpg Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith signs his name to the official document stating he will serve another four-year term after he was sworn in Wednesday morning by Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada at the Pettis County Courthouse. Smith defeated Dan Hankins in the August primary and was unopposed in the November general election. Six county officials who were re-elected in November were sworn in Wednesday. Surveyor Kerry Turpin was not present. Assessor-elect Chris Woolery will not be sworn in until Sept. 1, 2017, when Assessor Karissa Logan’s term ends, in accordance with the tax calendar. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada, left, administers the oath of office Wednesday morning to Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy at the Pettis County Courthouse. Hampy was elected to a second term after defeating Darrell Slaughter in the August primary and Charles McCormack in the November general election. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn2.jpg Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada, left, administers the oath of office Wednesday morning to Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy at the Pettis County Courthouse. Hampy was elected to a second term after defeating Darrell Slaughter in the August primary and Charles McCormack in the November general election. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada shakes hands with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond after finishing the oath of office Wednesday morning. Bond was unopposed in this year’s election. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn3.jpg Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada shakes hands with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond after finishing the oath of office Wednesday morning. Bond was unopposed in this year’s election. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada places the official county seal on Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith’s certificate after both men signed the document. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn4.jpg Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada places the official county seal on Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith’s certificate after both men signed the document. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada administers the oath of office to Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman, who was unopposed in this year’s election, during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn5.jpg Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada administers the oath of office to Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman, who was unopposed in this year’s election, during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada administers the oath of office to Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne, who was unopposed in this year’s election, during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn6.jpg Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada administers the oath of office to Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne, who was unopposed in this year’s election, during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada waits to for his turn to sign as Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum signs the official document stating he will serve another four-year term after he was sworn in Wednesday morning. Marcum was elected to a second term after he defeated Jack Robinson and Jason D. Cunningham in the August primary and was unopposed in the November general election. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122916CountySwearingIn7.jpg Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada waits to for his turn to sign as Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum signs the official document stating he will serve another four-year term after he was sworn in Wednesday morning. Marcum was elected to a second term after he defeated Jack Robinson and Jason D. Cunningham in the August primary and was unopposed in the November general election. Nicole Cooke | Democrat