Newcomer files for Sedalia City Council

All four incumbents for the Sedalia City Council have filed for re-election in the April 4 municipal election, as well as one newcomer to city government.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley, Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Merritt all filed for candidacy. So far Merritt is the only incumbent with an opponent, as Ward 4 resident Megan Page has also filed as a council candidate.

“I have wanted to run (for council) for about a year and really it’s just to get involved and make a difference in our city, and so by doing that I’ve attended council meetings, done ride alongs with police officers to get a glimpse of what the city looks like and where we are and where we need to go from here,” Page said by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Page has worked as a personal banker at US Bank for about a year and a half, and has been in the banking industry for 10 years. She and her husband, Jeff Page, have two children, Jonah, 5, and Jude, 3. Page said she is “very involved” in the community and her church, and has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s Board of Directors for the last two years.

“I think communication is key, and I believe we need to educate our citizens as to what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” Page said in a Facebook post Tuesday announcing her candidacy. “I want to be available to all Sedalians, to listen, and to offer the whys and hows and whens to their questions as to decisions the council makes.”

Candidate filing began Dec. 13 for the April 4 election in Pettis County, with many entities having several candidates up for re-election in 2017. Filing ends Jan. 17, 2017, with final ballot certification taking place Jan. 24, 2017, according to Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada. The last day to register to vote in the April 4 election is March 8, 2017.

Roughly halfway through the filing period, the following candidates have filed, as of Wednesday afternoon:

Sedalia Board of Education

The three incumbents — Vice President Michael Stees, Treasurer Kenneth Coffelt and member Scott Gardner — all filed the day candidate filing began. No one else has filed.

Pettis County Ambulance District

Incumbents Greg Nehring, District 2, and Mike Layton, District 5, are the only candidates so far for PCAD’s Board of Directors.

Village of Hughesville

No one has filed for any of the three open seats. Stephen Frazier, who is in his first term, Brad Walbourn and Lisa Mueller, who is finishing the term of Sherria McDonald, all have terms ending in 2017.

Smithton R-VI School District

So far only incumbent Sara Moore has filed for the Board of Education election. Moore, John Frazee and Eddie Bybee are all up for re-election to the Smithton School Board.

City of Green Ridge

No one has filed for two open seats in Green Ridge. Daniel Piscopo and Jeffrey R. Nilson, who were both unopposed incumbents in the 2015 municipal election, are both up for re-election.

Green Ridge R-VIII School District

Two incumbents have filed for re-election to the Board of Education — President Barry White and member Roy Martin. Kenneth Ollison, who ran for office in the 2016 school board election, has also filed for candidacy. Secretary Sam Dove’s term is also expiring in 2017.

City of La Monte

Council member Wanda Bishop has filed for re-election. Terry Drum, who is completing his first term, also has a term ending in 2017.

La Monte R-IV Schools

Leah Mahin, one of three incumbents, has filed for the Board of Education. Also up for re-election is Treasurer Barak Knoernschild and member Bobbi Patrick.

Phone calls and emails to the City of Houstonia, Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District, and City of Smithton were not returned by press time.

