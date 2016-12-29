New Woods, T.J.Maxx to open in Sedalia

Two recent store closings are making way for two new Sedalia businesses.

The two Bing’s locations have been vacant for a few months now after the locally owned grocery stores closed in late October. Since then, rumors have swirled that Woods would be taking over at least one of the vacant spaces, something that seemed probable after Woods purchased the prescriptions from the pharmacies at the Bing’s Grocery Stores this summer. Woods Pharmacy opened in the State Fair Shopping Center in early August, next door to the former Bing’s.

While the Democrat was unable to receive an official confirmation from a Woods representative, a recently-released public record confirms Woods is moving into the South Limit Avenue space previously occupied by Bing’s.

According to the Sedalia City Council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, council will be voting on two new liquor licenses, both from Joseph Luebbert dba Woods Supermarket LLC, 1400 S. Limit Ave. One license is for liquor tasting, while the other is for packaged liquor with Sunday sales. Luebbert is the Store Manager at the current Woods location at 701 E. Broadway Blvd.

The Democrat reached out to multiple sources within the Woods Supermarket company. An employee at the current Woods location said they had not been informed of a second location opening. Phone calls and emails to corporate employees and Luebbert were not returned by press time.

Goody’s in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center is in the process of closing its doors. “Store Closing Sale” signs were posted earlier this month, and the store is slated to close permanently Jan. 14, according to Bria Worthington Lundy, Director of Public Relations, Events and Community for Stage Stores, Goody’s parent company.

At the time of the Goody’s announcement, Dianne Simon, Vice President of Property Management for E.W. Thompson Inc./Thompson Hills Investment Corp., was unable to release the name of the space’s new tenant, as official contracts had not been finalized. On Wednesday, Simon confirmed to the Democrat that the new tenant will be T.J.Maxx.

“We know that a lot of people go out of town to go to T.J.Maxx,” Simon said by phone. “We feel it will be a very good fit for our local shoppers as well as being a regional draw for the regional shoppers also.”

Simon said the new T.J.Maxx will be about 20,000 square feet. Due to some needed “extensive renovations,” she said the expected opening date is on or before Sept. 1.

“We are excited about what we think this adds to the shopping center and are looking forward to welcoming them to Sedalia,” Simon said.

The Democrat requested additional information from T.J.Maxx, but did not receive a response by press time.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

