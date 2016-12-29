S-C senior balances family, work, school

Most teens struggle with managing their schoolwork and outside lives, but Austin Arnold makes it look easy with excellent time management skills that allow him to excel in school and life.

The lives of Arnold, a Smith-Cotton High senior, and his girlfriend, junior Alli Lefevers, drastically changed in February 2014 when their son Andrew was born. Since then Arnold’s life has been quite hectic, balancing school and family life. He even works at McDonald’s, another thing he has to balance, but he makes it look easy.

“School hasn’t been any more difficult because the multi-tasking is something that becomes natural after having a kid,” he said.

Of course it hasn’t been all fun and games. Arnold had to make decisions for the sake of his family, such as having to give up band so he could do work study for more hours and additional income. Every night he is able he spends with Andrew and Lefevers before going home and doing a couple hours of homework.

Becky Brownfield, a business teacher at S-C who has Arnold in her accounting class, said, “Austin is a stellar student despite his hectic lifestyle. He always stays on top and excels.”

Arnold said spending time with Andrew, especially reading to his son, is his favorite thing to do.

“It’s tiring, but fun,” Arnold said.

Since Andrew was born, he has been the priority for Arnold, who said he would rather skip a meal than have Andrew and Lefevers late to anything.

“They always come first,”Arnold said. Lefevers said it is hard for Arnold to spend much time with the baby because of how much he works but he definitely makes the effort.

Arnold is graduating in May and plans to go to the University of Central Missouri in the fall to study accounting. He will commute back and forth, which will make home life a little harder, but Arnold and Lefevers receive lots of support from their parents, who help with expenses and watching Andrew.

“It’s crazy hard,” Lefevers said.

Arnold’s life will only get crazier after graduation. Lefevers said the hardest thing about him graduating is not having Arnold around as much and having her support system mostly over the phone rather than in person. His time management skills will be put to the test when he is balancing school and its commute, work and home life all at the same time. Arnold plans to commute only until Lefevers graduates, then they are moving to Warrensburg, where she also will attend UCM to study health care.

Arnold’s life is no longer about himself. He now has many more responsibilities than just working to get through school and maintaining good grades. He has a family to care for. Even with the support he receives from his family, there remains a lot to balance.

Since the birth of his son in February 2014, Smith-Cotton High senior Austin Arnold has had to balance school, work and parenting.

By Michala Pulliam Smith-Cotton High School

Michala Pulliam is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

