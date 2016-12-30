Sedalians hurt in Johnson County crash

Two Sedalia residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Austin D. Henderson, 18, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, west of NE 801 Road, when he sharply applied the brakes and the emergency brake, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.

Henderson, who sustained minor injuries, and a passenger in his vehicle, Stephanie L. Henderson, 42, who sustained moderate injuries, were both taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for their injuries.

Reports indicate both Austin and Stephanie were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-54.jpg