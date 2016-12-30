Two injured in Moniteau County accident

Two Kansas City residents sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James M. Vincent, 64, was driving east on the U.S. Highway 50 exit ramp at state Route 87 when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Route 87. His vehicle crossed the road, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Vincent and a passenger in his vehicle, Cheryl L. Vincent, 53, were both taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City for their injuries.

Reports indicate both Cheryl and James were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

