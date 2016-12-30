Saturday last day to pay personal property taxes

A line of people extends from the Pettis County Collector’s windows to the second floor landing at noon Friday inside the Pettis County Courthouse. Friday was the last day to pay property taxes in person. Pettis County Collector Marsha L. Boeschen said by 1:30 p.m. 76 percent of taxes had been paid. “We usually carry a 10 percent delinquency into the new year,” she added.

By 1:15 p.m. Friday, the line for paying property taxes, at the Pettis County Courthouse, had dwindled to 15 people. Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen said people could still get their taxes in on time by making sure their envelope is postmarked for Saturday and by asking the U.S. Postal Service to hand cancel the envelope. Boeschen said the penalty for paying taxes late is 9 percent and 2 percent each month thereafter.