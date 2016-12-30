Sedalia’s top stories of 2016

Many of the top stories in 2016 include progress or conclusions of top stories from the previous year. A teenager was killed in July 2015 with no charges filed until March 2016, and two suspects were arrested this week in connection with the 2014 armed robbery at Gold Buyer. After two years of problems and progress, the new Sedalia Animal Shelter finally opened just a few months ago. And several businesses that were announced — or rumored — in 2015 finally opened their doors or were confirmed to be true.

2016 still made a name for itself, though, in both good ways and bad. The year started off with yet another tragic fire that impacted hundreds of Sedalians who called the First United Methodist Church their home. Another fire several months later claimed the life of a young man. A long-time locally-owned business closed to the disappointment of many, which has paved the way for a new store to open in its place, along with numerous other new businesses.

The following are the top 10 stories of 2016 as selected by Democrat staff.

1. Downtown First United Methodist Church destroyed by fire

Downtown Sedalia lost a significant structure the night of March 2 when the First United Methodist Church, 117 W. Fourth St., was destroyed by fire. A Sedalia police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the basement just before 10 p.m., but by the time the Sedalia Fire Department arrived just three minutes later, the entire building and surrounding streets were filled with smoke. It didn’t take long before the entire building was engulfed in flames and portions of the 128-year-old building began crumbling.

Deemed too unstable to preserve, or even for investigators to enter to determine a cause, the church was demolished two days later. The congregation — which includes fourth generation members — and other supportive community members joined for a prayer vigil the night before it was demolished. An outpouring of support came from across the country, and even internationally.

“The church physically may not be standing but we are still a church,” FUMC Pastor Jim Downing said.

2. Two charged with murder in arson

A fire of a more deliberate kind made headlines this summer when 30-year-old Matthew Eldenburg was killed in a fire at his South Grand Avenue home. The incident was quickly deemed arson and two suspects, Aran Tyler Cantrell, 21, and Cody Harvey, 23, were both arrested about a week later. Cantrell told SPD detectives he poured gasoline on Eldenburg and Harvey lit the fire. Harvey has denied his involvement in the crime, but could not confirm his whereabouts during the time frame.

Almost exactly two months after Eldenburg died, his autopsy results confirmed his death was considered a homicide, and first degree murder was added to Cantrell and Harvey’s charges. According to Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith, the autopsy showed Eldenburg was alive at the time of the fire and that he had soot in his airways.

Both Harvey and Cantrell are still in jail; no trials have been scheduled.

3. Bing’s closes its doors

Sedalians love their business rumors, and the biggest ones this year all centered around locally-owned Bing’s East and West grocery stores. Customers became concerned after Woods Supermarkets announced in July it was buying all of Bing’s prescriptions and opening a new pharmacy in the State Fair Shopping Center, but Bing’s owners stayed quiet.

Then in September, a Facebook post on the Bing’s East page announced both locations were closing after more than 50 years in Sedalia. After weeks of “going out of business” sales, both locations closed in late October with next to nothing left on the shelves. Despite repeated attempts, no one affiliated with Bing’s or Webb & Sons, the parent company, has spoken to the Democrat about the closings.

Just a few days ago, it was confirmed via public record that Woods Supermarket will be the new tenant for the State Fair Shopping Center location.

4. Sedalia changes to once-a-week trash pickup

Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey joined the city staff this spring, and one of her first projects was improving the city’s recycling program, which also included revamping the entire sanitation department to remedy budget problems. To the dismay of many Sedalia residents, Sedalia reduced trash pickup from twice a week to once a week, as studies showed less than one-third of citizens utilized the second day, but somehow almost all Sedalians were now upset with the change.

Some were also upset with the decision to raise sanitation rates while “reducing service,” but that second-day pickup service was replaced with curbside recycling for the first time in Sedalia. New trash routes, curbside recycling and once-a-week pickup began in October, and Ardrey said comments and complaints slowed down after about two weeks.

County residents also voiced concerns about the city’s change, despite not living in city limits and not paying service fees for recycling. To help those people, Public Works created a county recycling program for an annual fee, which received mixed responses.

5. Sedalia continues to add new business

The business landscape in Sedalia continued to change throughout 2016, with the opening of Hobby Lobby and the announcement of Hampton Inn, a new apartment complex, PetSmart and Buffalo Wild Wings, which will be part of a strip mall with additional tenants yet to be announced. Downtown Sedalia also saw growth, with the addition of Craft Beer Cellar, Ozark Coffee, Nostalgia and SERC Physical Therapy, among others.

Some new businesses are now possible after previous stores closed. Goody’s in Thompson Hills Shopping Center will close in mid-January, making way for T.J.Maxx. Bing’s closing made way for a second Woods location in the State Fair Shopping Center. Other stores, such as Wine & More, also closed their doors.

6. Heroin use in Sedalia made public

It’s no secret there are issues with drugs in West Central Missouri, but methamphetamine and marijuana are the two typically associated with Sedalia. This spring, a brave family made their daughter’s heroin overdose public knowledge so they could hopefully help prevent another family from losing a loved one to the addictive drug.

Jessica Williams was a “brilliant, beautiful young lady who loved life,” but an addiction to heroin cut her life short at age 22 when she died Feb. 10 due to an overdose. Instead of hiding their daughter’s addiction, Wayne Williams and Debbie Williams spent time talking with various organizations and media outlets to spread the word that heroin has made its way to the area.

Wayne placed a large sign with Jessica’s photo in the front yard of his Broadway Boulevard home, where it is still posted, and the message gets straight to the point.

“The purpose of the sign was that our daughter died of this, your son or daughter or spouse could be next,” Wayne told the Democrat in April. “We have to communicate about this.”

7. New Sedalia Animal Shelter opens

The road to a new Sedalia Animal Shelter began Oct. 22, 2014, with the groundbreaking of the building, donated to the City of Sedalia by the Heckart Family Foundation. Almost two years later, Sue Heckart formally donated the shelter to the city July 5, and the new shelter, 2420 S. New York Ave., finally opened to the public Nov. 4.

The new facility, which replaces the former shelter on West Main Street, is a 7,423-square-foot building, with more kennels for cats and dogs, more space for potential adopters to meet with the animals, an exam room and a grooming station, plus additional computers and a dishwasher.

8. La Monte disbands Police Department

Citizens were unhappy, for a number of reasons, to learn the La Monte City Council voted to disband the La Monte Police Department during its September meeting, something most citizens were unaware of. Concerned citizens turned out in force for the October meeting to voice frustration and concern, but it was too late, as the contract had already been signed for the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office to provide policing for the small community.

The sheriff’s office began providing service Nov. 1, and the contract goes through Dec. 31, 2017, although Sheriff Kevin Bond said it is his “intent to do it long-term.”

Mayor Ronnie McNeive and council members did not provide a clear reason to citizens, nor the Democrat, as to why they chose to disband the department.

9. Two charged for July 2015 homicide

After a suspect was released from custody in the July 2015 homicide of 16-year-old Andrew Meyers, months went by before any charges were filed in the case.

In February, Brian J. Young, 35, was charged with second degree murder and attempt to possess a controlled substance. Kenneth S. McGee, 21, was charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Meyers died after he was shot once, allegedly by Young, in a residence in the 400 block of North Missouri Avenue where Young was attempting to purchase marijuana from Meyers and McGee.

Young was previously arrested in connection with the homicide shortly after it happened, but he was released from jail when Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer didn’t file any charges in the 24-hour window.

McGee remains in jail, and Young posted bond in May. A trial has not been scheduled for either man.

10. Tough Mudder comes to Sedalia

Sedalia was home to the Missouri Tough Mudder for the first time on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in October, bringing thousands of participants, volunteers and spectators to the area. Roughly 5,600 people participated in the massive 10.5-mile endurance run, which spanned most of the fairgrounds with 20 obstacles that pushed the limits of the participants’ endurance using mud, water, ice, heights and close quarters.

According to the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tough Mudder had a nearly $1.5 million economic impact, and it has already been announced that Tough Mudder is returning to Sedalia in 2017.

Flames consume the First United Methodist Church, located at Fourth Street and Osage Avenue in downtown Sedalia, after fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. A B&P Excavating worker moves rubble around the First United Methodist Church site Friday, March 4. A crowd of approximately 200 people lined South Osage Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets Thursday, March 3 for the First United Methodist Church candlelight vigil in downtown Sedalia. Pastor Jim Downing spoke to the heartbroken group, encouraging them and led them in prayer at the close of the vigil. Aran Cantrell Cody Harvey Shopper Rose Martin, of Green Ridge, looks over nearly vacant shelves at Bing's West Friday, Oct. 21. Both Bing’s locations closed permanently that weekend. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_3-Bings-Closing.jpg Shopper Rose Martin, of Green Ridge, looks over nearly vacant shelves at Bing’s West Friday, Oct. 21. Both Bing’s locations closed permanently that weekend. Democrat file photo Hobby Lobby employee Christy Boswell, who works at the Gladstone, Kansas, location but was on hand to help with Sedalia’s grand opening, shows customer Angie Banks some options for the display she was creating for her son’s basketball senior night during February’s grand opening of the new Sedalia location. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_5-New-business.jpg Hobby Lobby employee Christy Boswell, who works at the Gladstone, Kansas, location but was on hand to help with Sedalia’s grand opening, shows customer Angie Banks some options for the display she was creating for her son’s basketball senior night during February’s grand opening of the new Sedalia location. Democrat file photo Wayne Williams has prominently displayed a sign in the front yard of his Broadway Boulevard home telling passersby about his daughter Jessica Williams’ death in hopes of sparking important conversations about heroin use in Sedalia. Sedalia Animal Shelter Manager Andrea Martin, right, holds a cat cage door open for Animal Control Officer Tammy Smith as she fills up a water bowl, with some help from a curious kitten, Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the new Sedalia Animal Shelter, 2420 S. New York Ave. The new location opened Friday, Nov. 4. Brian Young Kenneth McGee Looking like marionettes suspended by strings three Missouri Tough Mudder participants free-fall into a small pit of water after swinging out to ring a bell, at the "King of the Swingers" obstacle Saturday, Oct. 8. The two-day event was hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and drew 4,600 participants.