Portion of 20th Street to close for repair

The City of Sedalia’s contractor will close 20th Street from South Beacon Avenue to South Warren Avenue to through traffic to allow for repair of the roadway from work recently completed on the stormwater collection system in this area, according to a city news release. The street will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Those who park along the southside of the curb on 20th Street between South Beacon Avenue and South Warren will need to find alternate parking on side streets during this period as work will be occurring along the southside curbline on 20th Street.

This construction project is dependent on weather conditions and may be delayed due to inclement weather.

