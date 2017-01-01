Community Calendar for Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

New Year’s Day Observed.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

11 a.m.: Compass Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Never Too Old Gang, New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 664 E. 16th St.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

6 p.m.: Sedalia York Rite, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women; at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. For more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Dr.

7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.

8 p.m.: Cole Camp Steam and Antique Tractor Club, Showgrounds Clubhouse in Cole Camp.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.: 1 Million Cups meeting, Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Applied Health and Science Building at State Fair Community College, 3201 West 16th St.

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

7 p.m: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m. First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; Pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Wesley United Methodist Women, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

11:30 a.m.: Communication Workers of America Chapter 6314; Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

6 to 8 p.m.: Old Drum Open Mic at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St., downtown Warrensburg.

6 p.m.: Sedalia Visual Art Association, Central Bank of Sedalia Annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. For more information visit: http://sedaliavisualartassociation.org.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Christian Fellowship of First Responders Bible study, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Anderson School Road.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Business Women, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave., www.sedaliabwm.org.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, north U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For info call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

7 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Choral Society, vocal music room at the high school.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

11 a.m.: Stroke Survivors Support Group, Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.

11:30 a.m.: 40 & 8 Fellowship, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

SATURDAY

7 to 10 a.m.: Shrine Breakfast, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd. For to-go orders call 281-3026 or 826-6171. Cost $6.

8:30 a.m.: SPARK (Sedalia/Pettis Amateur Radio Club) Repeater Club at Sedalia Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; other information call, 660-547-2611.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.