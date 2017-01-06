Suspect wanted in La Monte armed robbery

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating one of the suspects in Tuesday night’s armed robbery in La Monte.

According to a news release issued late Friday afternoon, Evan Christian Bankovich, 22, is wanted in connection with the armed robbery at Casey’s General Store, 1012 S. Main St. in La Monte. He is described as 5’11” in height and weighing approximately 150 pounds. Law enforcement cautions citizens that Bankovich may be armed.

According to a previous news release, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, an employee at Casey’s General Store reported an armed robbery. Allegedly two males entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The two suspects fled from the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office has active warrants for Bankovich’s arrest for charges of armed robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing. It includes a $200,000 bond.

“The investigation still open and ongoing, and additional arrests are pending,” Detective Tollie Rowe said.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Bankovich is encouraged to contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or local law enforcement. Crime Stoppers is also offering a case reward of up to $1,000 for information leading Bankovich’s arrest. Citizens can call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 660-827-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 660-287-5526.

Evan Bankovich http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Evan-Bankovich.jpg Evan Bankovich

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.