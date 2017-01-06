Twister headed to The Summit

Two cheerleading teams from West Central Missouri are headed to Florida this year for a prestigious competition, a first for their home gym.

Twister Sports, with locations in Warrensburg and Sedalia, offers classes for cheerleading, tumbling, dance, gymnastics and martial arts. Two cheerleading teams from the Warrensburg location have both received bids to The Summit, an internationally-recognized cheerleading competition that will be hosted May 5 at the ESPN Sports Center at Disney World. The competition will also be nationally televised on ESPN.

“About 900 teams compete there every year, but it is very, very hard to get a bid,” Danielle Johnston, owner of Twister Sports, said during practice Monday night. “Nine hundred sounds like a lot, but we have nine teams ourselves, so it’s actually a pretty select number. People from all over the world compete even though it’s primarily the U.S. We have been trying to get bids to The Summit, I think it’s our fifth season we’ve tried to do it and it’s the first time we’ve ever gotten a bid, and now two teams have gotten a bid within a month of each other.”

The first Twister team to receive a bid found out in mid-November.

“There were kids crying, they were so excited. A lot of screaming,” Johnston said laughing. “The second team that won, we didn’t think they were going to get the bid because it was a much tougher competition and they were already here for a practice that night and they ended up watching (the reveal online) live.”

“We were so excited, and we were all jumping around and calling each other and crying,” said Hailey Hollomon, 11, of Smithton, who has been with Twister Sports for three years.

“I instantly started crying, I was beyond proud of them,” Coach Kennedy Sartwell said. “It was like a mama bear moment almost. I love these kids so much and they work toward their goal and they got their goal. I’m just so proud of them.”

One team includes ages 8 to 11, and the other team has ages 10 to 14. While the team practices in Warrensburg, Johnston said about one-third of each team is from Sedalia or neighboring communities.

Each team at The Summit will perform a two-and-a-half-minute routine that includes tumbling, dance, pyramid, stunting and jumps — the five elements they’ll be judged on. Twister will be competing in Division I, although it is considered a Division II-size gym, because this year the gym decided to accept any bid they received, Johnston said.

“So we will be competing with the biggest gyms in the U.S. So we’ll be the little guys at a big competition,” Johnston said. “Our goal is to make top 10, but really getting a bid to The Summit is pretty amazing for a team in Central Missouri, but they’re working really hard now because they want to make top 10.”

So far Twister is the only team from Central Missouri. She added that this is only the fourth time Twister teams have gone to a national event that far away, as they tend to compete in Missouri.

“It’s definitely one of the farthest and by far the most prestigious,” Johnston said. “In the industry it’s a top-notch competition.”

The teams practice four hours a week at Twister Sports throughout the season, working to improve on their routine. Johnston said already having a bid to The Summit takes some of the pressure off of upcoming competitions, allowing the kids to enjoy themselves more.

“Our practices are definitely a little more challenging for them,” Sartwell said. “We’ve increased the difficulty in the different sections of the routine just because their new goal now is to hope for top 10 at Summit.

“We started out with our stunts pretty difficult, we’ve added some things in, like right now they’re working on a harder pyramid so we’re working on cleaning that up and making sure it hits solid so that they can hit that goal of at least getting top 10 at The Summit.”

National competitions or not, Johnston said Twister athletes tend to do better in school since they are so active in a sport, and they do better when it comes to challenges academically or socially. She also noted that cheerleading today isn’t what it used to be.

“People have a misconception of cheerleading. I did cheerleading in high school. (This type of cheerleading) is super athletic,” she said. “I have a boy with the most amount of energy I’ve ever seen and he’s out there sweaty and bright red. I think that’s a good thing for people to know, it’s not the cheerleading I did in the ’90s, it’s definitely super athletic and challenging to your memory and your mind in general to remember these kinds of routines.”

There’s still several months until The Summit, but both Twister teams are working hard in preparation for their first appearance.

“We’re so excited because all the top name gyms have been going and we wanted a chance to have that opportunity,” Hollomon said. “… We’re nervous because we want to hit everything, but we’re excited to compete and be up against all these teams.”

HEADED TO THE SUMMIT

Team Fury

Meghan Johnston

Conner Johnston

Kelsey Tippin

Katelynn Tippin

Jaida Wyatt

Kira Wyatt

Kaelynn Demand

Hailey Hollomon

Alyssa Anderson

Alayna Allen

Brie Jolly

Kadence Fritsch

Team Typhoon

Anna Johnston

Elizabeth Chaky

Alyssa Anderson

Olivia Rodriguez

Hailey Hollomon

McKenna Hackler

Abby Bruce

Jorden Trappett

Xochil Oyervides

Allie Taylor

Alayna Allen

McKayla Ray

Coach Kennedy Sartwell, right, talks with members of a Twister Sports cheerleading team during practice Monday night at the Warrensburg gym. Two teams, including this one, have received bids to The Summit, a prestigious cheerleading competition in May, for the first time. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD010717TwisterSports1-2.jpg Coach Kennedy Sartwell, right, talks with members of a Twister Sports cheerleading team during practice Monday night at the Warrensburg gym. Two teams, including this one, have received bids to The Summit, a prestigious cheerleading competition in May, for the first time. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A Twister Sports team practices another portion of their routine Monday night after working on their pyramid. Each team at The Summit will perform a two-and-a-half-minute routine that includes tumbling, dance, pyramid, stunting and jumps — the five elements they’ll be judged on. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD010717TwisterSports2-2.jpg A Twister Sports team practices another portion of their routine Monday night after working on their pyramid. Each team at The Summit will perform a two-and-a-half-minute routine that includes tumbling, dance, pyramid, stunting and jumps — the five elements they’ll be judged on. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Kadence Fritsch, Meghan Johnston and Jaida Wyatt practice their portion of the team’s pyramid. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD010717TwisterSports3-2.jpg Kadence Fritsch, Meghan Johnston and Jaida Wyatt practice their portion of the team’s pyramid. Nicole Cooke | Democrat One of two Twister Sports teams headed to The Summit in May practice the tumbling portion of their routine during a three-hour practice Monday night. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD010717TwisterSports4-2.jpg One of two Twister Sports teams headed to The Summit in May practice the tumbling portion of their routine during a three-hour practice Monday night. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A Twister Sports team hits the final pose of their pyramid during practice Monday night as they await further direction from Coach Kennedy Sartwell. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD010717TwisterSports5-2.jpg A Twister Sports team hits the final pose of their pyramid during practice Monday night as they await further direction from Coach Kennedy Sartwell. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

