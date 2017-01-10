Technology, curriculum changes planned for Sedalia School District 200

Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two parts on the Sedalia School District 200’s five-year strategic plan.

The Sedalia School District 200 plans on making upgrades to technology and improve curriculum in its five-year strategic plan. Board of Education members heard from the district’s Director of Technology Jim Allain during Monday night’s work session on the district’s infrastructure. Allain said the district has completed the district-wide infrastructure with saturated wireless installations in the five elementary schools. He said in his report, “we have had some hiccups with filtering, but are getting it ironed out.”

The number of devices has also been increased in the past year with the major increase in mobile devices such as iPads and Chromebooks. The number of iPad tablets for the district stands at 387 and the number of Chromebooks is listed at 260. The district has 2,602 laptops. The district’s staff email has been changed over to Gmail and staff home directories are on GoogleDocs as of this month.

Allain said the district has replaced five old servers with two large-capacity servers that contain several virtual servers to cut down on space and cost and increase speed and capacity. In the next five years, the number of physical servers will be cut and larger servers containing multiple virtual servers will be added.

At Smith-Cotton High School, all old analog phones in the lower level have been replaced with newer IP phones like the rest of the district. Newer phones are planned for the upper level this summer.

In addition to the increase in mobile devices, the district has plans to increase its bandwidth from 200 to 500 megabits, which will increase download speeds.

Curriculum

In the next five years, several curriculum changes will be made at Sedalia 200.

Aligning the curriculum to current Missouri Learning Standards will take effect with English and math ready by the end of 2017-18. Science standards will be met by August 2018-19 and social studies will be ready in August 2019-20.

Sedalia 200 will also implement a school-wide STEM system by the end of 2018-29. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.

The Sedalia FIT program, which gives 120 seniors the chance to participate in real-world career internships, will be expanded to the entire junior and senior class.

As far as instruction, district goals are to integrate technology into the physical classroom, becoming a school system that goes beyond its walls and physical limitations. Professional development will shift the implementation of technology into the classroom, while maintaining a focus on cooperative learning.

The board will vote on this strategic plan at a later date.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tiger.Badge_-2.jpg

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-826-0146.

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-826-0146.