Smith-Cotton presented first Show Choir Reveal Tuesday night

Morgan Westphal, center performs as Dorothy in the New Score performance of “Wizard of Odyssey” during the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir Reveal Tuesday night at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. This was the first time for the show choirs to perform for the public before taking their acts to competition. New Score will travel to Rock Bridge High School in Columbia for the first show choir competition this weekend.

SCHS Cabaret all female show choir performs several numbers in Tuesday night’s Show Choir Reveal in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. Their numbers included “American Woman,” “If I were a Boy” and “I Feel Like A Woman.”

S-C’s Broadway Velocity performs “Hall of Fame” with musical numbers including “Famous,” “100 Years” and “All Star” Tuesday evening to a full house in the Heckart Performing Arts Center.

SCJH Sound Effects sing and dance to “Peter Pan” themed music including “Lost Boy,” and “Everybody Rejoice” during the S-C Show Choir Reveal Tuesday night. Sound Effects and the other choirs performing Tuesday received a standing ovation from the audience.