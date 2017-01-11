Holden woman arrested for DWI after accident

A Holden woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Karis A. Garcia, 29, was driving south on SW 1251 Road, south of SW 600 Road, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a fence and came to rest in a field.

A passenger in her vehicle, Isabella A. Stufflebean, a baby, of Holden, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Garcia and Stufflebean were using a safety device at the time of the accident.

Garcia was also arrested on charges of careless and imprudent driving and failure to maintain the right half of the road.

