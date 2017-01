The City of Sedalia will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city news release.

Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 16 will follow the normal collection schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 state Route U will be closed oMonday, Jan. 16.

City offices, including the Materials Management Site, will re-open for normal business hours Tuesday, Jan. 17.

