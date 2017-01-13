Local students graduate from Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — At Iowa State University’s fall commencement ceremonies hosted Dec. 17, 2,148 students received degrees. Iowa State awarded 1,769 undergraduate degrees, 258 master’s degrees, one veterinary medicine degree and 120 doctor of philosophy degrees.

Of the students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 455 graduated with “With Distinction” (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude). Twenty students graduated both with distinction and as members of the Honors Program.

Local graduates include Jennifer Koeger, of Odessa, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Jessica Koeger, of Odessa, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; and Christopher Hoffmann, of Sedalia, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology.