Local events Monday to honor Martin Luther King

Pettis County citizens are invited to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during local events Monday morning.

The theme for the 2017 MLK Day events is “We’re all in this together: Working as one people for justice and peace.”

“It’s playing on the concept that biologically all humans are one race,” said Rhonda Chalfant, president of the Sedalia-Pettis County Branch NAACP and a member of the planning committee.

Events will begin at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 421 W. Third St. After a welcome and invocation, there will be five musical presentations, more than past years: Amigos de Cristo, Helen Spurell, Burns Chapel Youth Praise Dancers, Tony Poindexter, and Ward Memorial Missionary Baptist Church Men.

The challenge, “Working together on uncomfortable issues,” will be given by Stephen Boggs.

“He’s going to raise some uncomfortable issues that still haven’t been resolved since Dr. King was alive,” Chalfant said.

Following a group singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” led by Spurell, there will be a march from Sacred Heart to the Sedalia Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave., as participants sing “We Shall Overcome.”

Once at the Municipal Building, Preston Poindexter will serve as emcee. After a proclamation from Mayor Stephen Galliher, Joyce Foster will issue her own challenge to those gathered. Foster also spoke after the 2016 march.

Chalfant offered her reasons for encouraging citizens to attend Monday’s events.

“To honor Dr. King’s memory and because the issue of race is still a vital issue,” she said. “The central concept of race remains a divisive issue even though biologically we are all one people, we are humans.”

If inclement weather remains an issue, Chalfant said the planning committee will make a decision Sunday night to host or not host the MLK Day events Monday morning. Those interested in attending can check the Democrat’s website or listen to local radio stations for an update.

The Burns Chapel Praise Dancers perform during the 2016 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Sacred Heart Church. The group will perform during Monday’s celebration. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011916MLK-2.jpg The Burns Chapel Praise Dancers perform during the 2016 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Sacred Heart Church. The group will perform during Monday’s celebration. Democrat file photo

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.