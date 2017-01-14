Man wanted for La Monte robbery arrested in Florida

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in La Monte earlier this month has been arrested.

According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office news release, after receiving a tip, Pettis County Sheriff’s detectives contacted the Lake County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Friday. Evan C. Bankovich, 22, of the 2800 block of Whitney Drive, was arrested just before midnight Friday in Clermont, Florida, by Lake County deputies.

According to a previous news release, at 9 p.m. Jan. 3, an employee at Casey’s General Store, 1012 S. Main St. in La Monte, reported an armed robbery. Allegedly two males entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The two suspects fled from the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Pettis County detectives identified Bankovich as a suspect Jan. 6, issuing a warrant for his arrest. He has been charged with first degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing and was issued a $200,000 bond.

Saturday morning, charges were filed against Angel Harper, 20, of the 1600 block of West Broadway Boulevard, for hindering prosecution in the case, and a no-bond warrant was issued shortly after noon, according to the release. Harper was with Bankovich at the time of his arrest in Florida.

The release states Harper is also on bond for assault charges related to an incident involving a gun in the 3600 block of South Kentucky Avenue, just outside the city limits of Sedalia, on March 20, 2016. According to online court documents, Harper has been charged with two counts of first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in that case; she posted bond in May.

Bankovich and Harper are being held on fugitive from justice charges in the Lake County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Pettis County.

Bankovich’s criminal history includes domestic assault and assault, according to online court documents.

Angel Harper http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Angel-Harper.jpg Angel Harper Evan Bankovich http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Evan-Bankovich-1.jpg Evan Bankovich

Sedalia woman found with him also arrested

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

