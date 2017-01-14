Pettis County to see ice Saturday night to Sunday morning

Pettis County didn’t receive the expected amount of ice Friday night through Saturday morning, but officials are warning that more icing could occur again Saturday night.

According to Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert, Pettis County could see ice between midnight and 6 a.m. The expected ice total is still between one-fourth to a half inch.

Temperatures are still expected to rise Sunday, which will hopefully melt any ice accumlated fairly quickly.

While the amount may be less than originally forecasted, Clippert reminded citizens that even a little ice can make driving hazardous, so citizens are still encouraged to stay off the roads if icing does occur Saturday night into Sunday morning.

