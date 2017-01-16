Woman seriously injured in Johnson County accident

A Warrensburg woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:40 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jo Anne C. Long Walker, 59, was driving north on state Route 58 at SW 200th Road when her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Walker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for her injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

