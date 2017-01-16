Barnett man arrested for DWI

A Barnett man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth E. Watring, 52, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50, west of Lewis Drive, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Watring, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with moderate injuries.

He was also arrested on a charge of careless and imprudent driving.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

