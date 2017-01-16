Kingsville man hurt in wreck

A Kingsville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:25 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles D. Willbanks, 62, was driving north on state Route AA, three-tenths of a mile south of County Road NW 350, when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered road. His vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, striking a wall and an embankment.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-17.jpg