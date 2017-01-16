Council to discuss Sedalia Police Department projects

The Sedalia City Council will discuss a few items related to the Sedalia Police Department during tonight’s meeting.

During the pre-council meeting, Sedalia Police Chief John DeGonia will give a presentation on a license plate recognition system. The idea was brought up during council’s strategic planning session earlier this month as a possible budget request for SPD, but no presentation was made since DeGonia was already scheduled to speak during tonight’s meeting.

Council will also review an ordinance approving the delivery of $3,638,100 principal amount of City of Sedalia Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2017, for the purpose of providing refinance-related funds to assist with the costs of the city’s new police department construction, and to reduce the debt service costs and make room for the additional debt.

Related to that ordinance, council will review an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget regarding the issuance of Certificates of Participation Series 2017 for the purpose of Refunding Certificates of Participation Series 2007.

Finance Director Kelvin Shaw will also give a monthly financial update during the pre-council meeting.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review the appointment of Ebby Norman to the Central Business and Cultural District Board of Directors, completing Mary Elaine Horn’s term expiring June 2017.

• Review an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget regarding the Missouri Department of Natural Resources project expenditures and waste water treatment plant bar screen project. According to information in the meeting packet, the funds for the city’s $30 million sewer project should have been expended last year, but that was not able to happen so an amendment for this year’s budget is needed.

• Review proposals and an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement with Davey Resource Group for a tree inventory of about 1,500 city right-of-way trees. Boundaries of the inventory include Liberty Park, Katy Park, Limit Avenue east to New York Avenue, and 16th Street south to 20th Street. This is related to the city’s TRIM grant.

• Review Change Order No. 2 from JR & Co. Inc. for $3,025 for the replacement of the Vehicle Maintenance Building roof and application and certification for Payment 2 for $43,480.97 for said project. According to information in the meeting packet, the change order is needed because additional problems were found once the existing roof was removed.

• Review a records destruction request from the Personnel Department.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

