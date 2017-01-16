Two hurt in Henry County crash

Two Kansas residents sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:50 a.m. Friday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Juan A. Arita-Gonzalez, 47, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving south on state Route 7 at NW 501 Road when he lost control. The vehicle traveled off the ice-covered road and overturned.

Two passengers, Noe I. Arita-Gonzalez, 36, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Ulises M. Phceco, 20, of Olathe, Kansas, were both taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton with moderate injuries.

Arita-Gonzalez and a passenger in his vehicle, Victor E. Arce-Ramirez, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas, both were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Reports indicate Juan was the only one wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-19.jpg