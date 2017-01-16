Living Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech

Members of the Warrensburg community joined together Monday night to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for a praise and worship service in the University of Central Missouri Alumni Chapel.

The night was full of musical performances and powerful speeches that garnered praise and applause from the almost-full chapel. A few times during the night, Pastor Terrence Moody, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, who served as master of ceremonies, reminded the audience the event was a celebration, and their responses should be given in celebration.

“To come and establish equality and justice for all and that we might understand (King’s) desire for beloved community, and that’s all of us working together for the common good,” Moody said. “And I believe there’s good in everyone, I believe that we must find it and we must be able to do it in the way that he said to do it non-violently but in a way that will glorify God.”

The night’s featured speaker was Albion Mends Jr., a Religious Studies instructor at UCM who moved to Warrensburg with his wife in the mid-1970s so he could complete his graduate studies. As Moody introduced Mends, he noted he’s never heard Mends say anything negative, only positive thoughts, and that he is “always looking forward to solutions.”

In speaking about King, Mends said “people die, but dreams don’t die.” He also said he often tells people that “no matter the circumstances, pray something good may come of this.”

Mends spoke about an incident years ago in which he was wrongly arrested for a robbery simply because sheriff’s deputies received a call that someone saw his car. In pointing that out, Mends said it’s clear to see how far Warrensburg has come as a community, but that there is still work to be done.

Roughly borrowing a quote from King, Mends said “we may have come on different boats, but we are on the same ship right now.”

“If you take anything away this evening, let us remember that USA, America, the ship of this country is leaking,” he said. “The ship is leaking and we must ask on the same ship, ‘what are you going to do? What are you going to do? Are you going to see the ship to sink?’ Because we have some who say we shall overcome, but if you see how things are going, we still have a long ways to go. But with resolution and determination, you and me, we will do what we can to make a difference.”

During the event, Pastor Joel Kurz, of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, presented the Warrensburg Ministerial Association’s Beloved Community Scholarship to Landon Demel. The scholarship, established in 2011, “seeks to honor and further the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” and is presented to a graduating Warrensburg High School senior, according to the event program.

Demel, a freshman at the University of Central Missouri and was awarded the scholarship in May, said he plans to study biology and conservation, with the goal of working for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Kurz said part of what set Demel apart was that in his essay he pointed out that conservation of nature is part of Warrensburg’s beloved community.

During his speech, Demel, who has autism, said that several years ago people with autism didn’t get the support he is now receiving, and that everyone should be afforded the same opportunities and help he has been given. The conclusion of his speech was met with loud applause and a standing ovation from all in the chapel.

“(Demel) was talking about the spirit of Martin Luther King, providing opportunities for all people,” Moody pointed out when he returned to the podium.

As he closed the ceremony, Moody challenged those present to “not listen to (King’s) speech, but to live the speech.”

“I want to thank you in advance for what you’re going to do to make it better next year,” Moody said. “This (celebration) is for nothing if we leave here and don’t do anything.”

Members of the Jesus Saves Faithful Praize Mime Dancers stand ready as they wait for their music to begin during Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Praise and Worship Service at the University of Central Missouri Alumni Chapel in Warrensburg. The group is from the Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church in Warrensburg. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKcelebration-1.jpg Members of the Jesus Saves Faithful Praize Mime Dancers stand ready as they wait for their music to begin during Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Praise and Worship Service at the University of Central Missouri Alumni Chapel in Warrensburg. The group is from the Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church in Warrensburg. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Featured speaker Albion Mends Jr., an instructor at the University of Central Missouri, talks during Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. “No matter the circumstance, pray something good may come of this,” he said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKcelebration-2.jpg Featured speaker Albion Mends Jr., an instructor at the University of Central Missouri, talks during Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. “No matter the circumstance, pray something good may come of this,” he said. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Members of the audience in the UCM Alumni Chapel stand, some raising their hands in praise at times, during Perry Foster III’s powerful song at the conclusion of Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKcelebration-3.jpg Members of the audience in the UCM Alumni Chapel stand, some raising their hands in praise at times, during Perry Foster III’s powerful song at the conclusion of Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Landon Demel, a freshman at the University of Central Missouri and the recipient of the Warrensburg Ministerial Association’s Beloved Community Scholarship, smiles as the crowd applauds and gives him a standing ovation after his speech. Demel, who has autism, said he hopes everyone from any background can be given the opportunities and help he has received to further his education in biology and conservation. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKCelebration-4.jpg Landon Demel, a freshman at the University of Central Missouri and the recipient of the Warrensburg Ministerial Association’s Beloved Community Scholarship, smiles as the crowd applauds and gives him a standing ovation after his speech. Demel, who has autism, said he hopes everyone from any background can be given the opportunities and help he has received to further his education in biology and conservation. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Conner Cummings, left, and Jeff Imboden sing “How Great Thou Art,” with some of the audience members joining in, as the first musical performance during Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in the UCM Alumni Chapel. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKcelebration-5.jpg Conner Cummings, left, and Jeff Imboden sing “How Great Thou Art,” with some of the audience members joining in, as the first musical performance during Monday night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in the UCM Alumni Chapel. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Perry Foster III, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Warrensburg, sings “My Soul has Been Anchored in the Lord” as the last musical number Monday night to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKcelebration-6.jpg Perry Foster III, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Warrensburg, sings “My Soul has Been Anchored in the Lord” as the last musical number Monday night to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A member of the Jesus Saves Faithful Praize Mime Dancers takes the lead during the beginning of the group’s performance. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011717MLKcelebration-7.jpg A member of the Jesus Saves Faithful Praize Mime Dancers takes the lead during the beginning of the group’s performance. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

Warrensburg community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

