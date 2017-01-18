State Fair Community College sees significant cut in state funding

State Fair Community College officials are determining how they will deal with a substantial mid-year budget cut by the state.

Gov. Eric Greitens cut more than $146 million Monday in spending from the budget, including close to $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges.

Greitens announced the cuts for this fiscal year’s budget just one week after he took office. He said the cuts are necessary because of lower-than-expected tax revenues and rising costs in Medicaid and other programs.

“You elected me because I’ll always tell it like it is, and more hard choices lie ahead,” Greitens said in an emailed statement. “But as Missourians, I believe that we must come together, tighten our belts, be smart and wise with our tax dollars, and work our way out of this hole by bringing more jobs with higher pay to the people of Missouri.”

The cuts are on top of about $200 million in spending restrictions made by Greitens’ predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Greitens said no cuts were made to K-12 education funding, but he cut almost $9 million in busing aid for public K-12 school districts. He also slashed about $56 million for public universities, and close to $12 million from community colleges.

SFCC President Joanna Anderson said Wednesday the college is looking at a $479,392 cut in state funding.

“We are a pretty lean college already, so there’s not a lot of opportunity for reducing expenditures,” Anderson said.

She said the college would look at cutting things like travel expenses, supplies and equipment as opposed to any cuts in personnel or services. She said the college will also look at obtaining grants to fund new programs. It’s likely the college will have to dip into its reserves to make up the deficit for this year.

“The rest will have to come from college reserves, which is just over $7 million,” Anderson said. “I’m hopeful that our fall enrollment increase will help offset the withhold some.”

She emphasized that only 21 percent of the college’s budget comes from state funding. Local tax accounts for 12 percent of its budget and 56 percent comes from student tuition and fees. The remaining 11 percent comes from grants and donations.

“State Fair will continue to offer a quality education to our students,” Anderson said. “Education is the greatest investment.”

Missouri ranks 47th in state funding for higher education, which makes it more challenging for keeping tuition costs low and remaining competitive with salaries. Both are priorities for SFCC. State Fair Community Colleges’ budget for this fiscal year is approximately $29 million with about 60 percent spent on personnel for academic instruction, student services and community outreach programs.

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

Reach Tim Epperson at 660-530-0146.

