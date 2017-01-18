Harbor Freight Tools coming to Sedalia

Sedalians will soon have a new retail option for purchasing tools.

Harbor Freight Tools has announced it will open in mid-March at 1705 W. Broadway Blvd., the former home of El Tapatio. Construction crews are working to renovate the building into a retail store, knocking down the wall that previously divided the building into two units.

Marketing Manager Collin Ozar said that while the exact opening date could change, the company is aiming for a grand opening March 29.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our 15th Harbor Freight Tools store in Missouri and very pleased by the warm welcome we’ve received in Sedalia,” said Eric Smidt, President of Harbor Freight Tools. “At Harbor Freight, we’re all about delivering high quality tools at ridiculously low prices. We do it by manufacturing our tools at the same factories as the expensive brands, but we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to our customers.

“We’ve also invested millions of dollars to build and operate our own state-of-the-art quality test labs to ensure that we’re constantly driving quality at the lowest possible price. We invite everyone in the Sedalia area to visit our upcoming new store at 1705 W. Broadway Blvd. and see why if you buy tools anywhere else, you’re throwing your money away.”

The new Sedalia location will have between 35 to 40 employees, according to Ozar. Hiring is already underway at hftcareers.com.

According to information from Harbor Freight Tools, the company was founded in North Hollywood, California, in 1977 and is now based in Calabasas. It has more than 720 stores nationwide and also offers online sales at harborfreight.com. Harbor Freight Tools stocks more than 7,000 items in categories including automotive, air and power tools, shop equipment and hand tools.

A bright red-and-white sign on the side of the former El Tapatio building, 1705 W. Broadway Blvd., announces it will soon be home to a new Harbor Freight Tools location. The new business is expected to open in March. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011917HarborFreight1.jpg A bright red-and-white sign on the side of the former El Tapatio building, 1705 W. Broadway Blvd., announces it will soon be home to a new Harbor Freight Tools location. The new business is expected to open in March. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Construction crews were busy working Wednesday afternoon to renovate the building into a retail store for Harbor Freight Tools. Workers have already knocked down the wall that previously divided the building into two units. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011917HarborFreight2.jpg Construction crews were busy working Wednesday afternoon to renovate the building into a retail store for Harbor Freight Tools. Workers have already knocked down the wall that previously divided the building into two units. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A construction worker sits in a Bobcat outside the future Harbor Freight Tools as he and about a dozen others work Wednesday afternoon. The entire interior of the building has been gutted and the dividing wall knocked down to make way for the upcoming tools retailer. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD011917HarborFreight3.jpg A construction worker sits in a Bobcat outside the future Harbor Freight Tools as he and about a dozen others work Wednesday afternoon. The entire interior of the building has been gutted and the dividing wall knocked down to make way for the upcoming tools retailer. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

