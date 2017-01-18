Missouri State Chorale to perform at presidential inauguration

Missourians watching Friday’s presidential inauguration ceremony may recognize the name of one of the musical groups performing, as the Missouri State Chorale has been selected to perform.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, made the announcement Oct. 7 at Missouri State University in Springfield. Chorale member Kelsey Dingman, of Ozark, said the group had no idea Blunt would be making the announcement after a performance that day.

“I’m trying to find the right words to be able to describe that moment,” Dingman told the Democrat by phone a few weeks ago. “I was very shocked and surprised and overjoyed. They recorded us live via Facebook and I watched it later — you can see some of us slowly moving to tears, we couldn’t believe that was actually happening. I’m a graduate assistant for choral studies and I still had no idea, it was even a shock to us GA’s.”

Dingman, who graduated from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a bachelor’s in vocal music education degree, is now pursuing a master’s degree in choral conducting at MSU. She’s one of the newer members of the Chorale, as she joined the group in August.

Traveling around the country, and even the world, is nothing new for the Missouri State Chorale, which features 50 students and is directed by Dr. Cameron LaBarr. According to a MSU news release, the choir has toured throughout the United States, Europe and South Africa and performs regularly at conferences of the American Choral Directors Association, Missouri Music Educators Association and the National Association for Music Education.

Dingman said the Chorale has a fairly rigorous rehearsal schedule, practicing four times a week in addition to concerts and other events.

“When people audition and participate in the Chorale, they know it’s going to be a rigorous schedule and they have to dedicate a lot of time and work to be in the ensemble. It’s no different than the rest of the semester, it’s just the next goal that we’re working towards,” Dingman said of performing at the inauguration.

The Chorale is already in Washington, D.C., and will conduct a sound check today. The students will be performing one song, “Now We Belong.”

The Chorale will also perform at an MSU Alumni/Friends reception at 6 p.m. Saturday at National Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C.

“Our own concert is going to be our inauguration set and include American folk songs and hymns that compliment the piece that was commissioned for us for the inauguration,” Dingman said.

Dingman said she is “absolutely” looking forward to being part of a major event in America’s history.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams I would attend a ceremony like this, and not just attend but to be part of history. It’s the most amazing thing that I’m going to get the opportunity to go,” Dingman said. “It’s been a fun, positive experience, working on the piece, being able to see it come alive through the rehearsal process has been great. Because of this we form closer bonds with each other in the ensemble, so instead of just singing for the essence to sing, we sing for each other now.”

By Nicole Cooke

