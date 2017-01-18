Focus on Fatherhood Network offers programs in Pettis

A new program in Pettis County has a goal of “engaging, educating and equipping” fathers about the significance of their role in their children’s lives.

Focus on Fatherhood Network Director for Saline and now Pettis County Charles Stevenson is working with the Pettis County Community Partnership to grow the program locally.

Stevenson, who is the pastor of Powerhouse Ministries in Marshall, said the Focus on Fatherhood Network is statewide, taking in 13 counties.

“Brian Williams with Randolph Community Partnership and the Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, that’s my nonprofit agency in Marshall, we formulated this and brought partners aboard,” Stevenson said. “So, we have a statewide coalition or network that is training and developing Fatherhood programs in different counties.

“(Pettis) is like a model county where we’re developing it,” he added. “We are doing some stuff in Cooper County, we started some work in Boone County … monthly we bring our coalition from across the state together to talk about Fatherhood on a statewide basis.”

Stevenson has been involved with the program for seven years and he has worked with children’s programs for 12.

“I wanted to make an impact on their lives, looking at all the challenges they face,” he said. “Pettis County is is part of the Kid’s Count nationwide.”

PCCP Executive Director Cheri Heeren said the Missouri KIDS COUNT gauges “indicators of well-being for children.”

According to recent statistics supplied by PCCP, in Pettis and Morgan counties six out of 10 children receive free or reduced school lunches, one in four live in a single-parent home and three in 10 children under the age of 6 live in poverty.

“My goal was originally to work with children,” Stevenson said.

He noted that he began to realize that children need a “good parental environment” and that other factors such as peer pressure often impact the ability to help them.

“I began to work with mothers and then I came around to the understanding and realizing the impact that fathers have in their children’s lives,” he said. “Fatherhood is really about the welfare and well-being of children at the end of the day. It’s about impacting the environment and parental experience so that children have a chance to succeed in life.”

Stevenson believes that fatherhood is the “crux” of many issues and cited how the American family has changed through the years since the 1930s.

“Back in those days, children had chores to do … they had opportunities to build character and self-respect,” he noted. “What we’ve seen over the years, is the disruption of the family structure with the father being an essential part of that.

“I personally believe if we can get fathers whole and healthy, understanding their importance in their roles, and get them active in their family’s life, I believe we would see America change,” Stevenson said. “I really believe what’s at the fundamental core, is that there are a lot more mothers out there fighting for the welfare and well-being of their children all by themselves.”

Stevenson, along with the PCCP, has already started a program for fathers every Friday at the Pettis County Jail. They are also presenting Fatherhood programs at the Center for Human Services.

“Right now we have a curriculum, it can run anywhere from three to six months,” he noted. “It’s a developmental curriculum called ‘Fragile Families.’”

Stevenson presented statistics saying that if fathers are involved in the neonatal period of their children’s life, 90 percent stay involved. He noted that 26 million children grow up without a father, 80 percent of women with teen pregnancies have no father involved in their life, 90 percent of juvenile delinquencies have no father present, and 72 percent of teen suicide attempts have no paternal involvement.

Stevenson added that when a father is involved in a child’s life they are 10 times more likely stay away from alcohol and drugs and do four times better in academics.

He also noted that since the 1980s fewer people are married, but they are still having children. Not having legal documents such a marriage license or a father’s name on a birth certificate causes gaps in the child support system, muddying the waters even further.

“It made it very difficult because there was so many components and moving parts,” he added. ” … That’s what happens a lot of times in paternity, it’s such a nightmare in court trying to determine this and the kid is suffering.

“(Focus on) Fatherhood is such a fascinating piece because it’s one of the unique programs that attaches to existing programs,” Stevenson added.

He plans to bring other agencies, such as Citizens Against Spouse Abuse, Parents as Teachers, and WIC into play with Focus on Fatherhood.

“There is no male presence involved,” he said. “What Focus on Fatherhood is trying to do is we want to attach to existing programs that are already doing great work, that have women and children present but no father figure.”

On Feb. 15, the Focus on Fatherhood Network will begin presenting classes and support sessions at PCCP. Stevenson said there will be four to five classes covering topics such as life skills and anger management offered each Wednesday. Plans are in the works for a motherhood class as well as co-parenting classes.

A Parent Café also will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 7, 14 and 21 for Pettis County agencies and faith-based organizations.

Stevenson will offer a Focus on Fatherhood community training and information sharing program from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at PCCP, 1400 S. Limit Ave., Suite 29; the event is open to the public. Call to make reservations.

Those interested in attending the Focus on Fatherhood Network classes or training at PCCP may call Stevenson at 913-549-8382. Agencies and faith-based organization who wish to attend the Parent Café may also call Stevenson or PCCP at 827-0560.

