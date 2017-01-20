VIDEO: Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life hosts Memorial Observance

The Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life hosted the 44th Memorial Observance at noon Friday at the Pettis County Courthouse with a crowd of approximately 100 people.

Bonnie Diefendorf, Sedalia Chapter chairperson, told the crowd it has been 44 years since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in the United States. She added that since Jan. 22, 1973, 58 million recorded abortions have been carried out in America.

“Your prayers, your time, your donations for pro-life ministries have been changing hearts and saving lives,” she said. “Our Constitution guarantees the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but now not the right to life to all of its citizens. To only those who are wanted, planned and productive.”

She cited the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump that took place Friday and said she hoped and prayed the right to life would be “restored to our nation.”

“We will not rest until all life is respected, defended and protected,” she added.

Diefendorf introduced keynote speaker Missouri Right to Life State Field Director Kaley Graves. Graves is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in political communications who spent time working in the state of Virginia. Diefendorf said Graves’s calling for “pro-life issues” brought her back to Missouri.

Graves said she was with Missouri Right to Life because the organization protects life from “conception to natural death.”

“Women and their babies deserve equal protection under the law,” she noted. “The framework of our nation and the United States Constitution states that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, and that includes the right to life for pre-born children.

“That is why we are named ‘Right to Life’ because living is a right for everyone,” she added. “Not a choice that can be determined by another human being.”

Graves told the crowd that she hopes they will help spread the message and noted that she has always been “pro-life.”

“When people ask me why I believed what I do, I’m often reminded of Psalm 139:13,” she said. “‘For you created my inmost being and knit me together in my mother’s womb.’”

She told the crowd that for her, as a Christian, there is no “ambiguity” about abortion issues.

“To me it’s as simple as wrong and right or good and evil,” Graves said. “I’m also pro-life because my brother was the perfect candidate for an abortion.”

She noted that her brother was born three months premature and only weighed 1.5 pounds.

“The doctors guaranteed that he would have some sort of severe mental impairment,” Graves said. “But he beat the odds and is a perfectly healthy 6-foot-2-inch adult. This really goes to show that God works in extremely miraculous ways.”

She also said she was pro-life because she put her faith in God and not in people because they “are flawed.”

“Only He knows what’s truly best for us, and knows what our future holds,” she added. “The sins of man should not overshadow God’s will for those He loves.

“I’m pro-life because it gives me hope and ambition,” Graves said. “It gives me optimism. By cherishing all life, it means that my life matters as well. It means that my mother’s life, my best friend’s life and my brother and sister’s lives matter. Having this … view gives me appreciation for all life. It has taught me to love and respect all people no matter what.

“It means that when a society rejects a broken or flawed person the pro-life movement will always be there to accept them with open arms,” Graves said. “We are a safety net for the lost and broken. Being pro-life means being ministers of hope.”

After Graves spoke Sacred Heart School Choirs, directed by Darrin Hartman, sang “Amazing Grace.” The students ended the ceremony with an a capella rendition of “God Bless America” sung with the audience.

Diefendorf invited everyone to attend the Prayer for the Innocents Memorial, immediately after the ceremony, at Calvary Cemetery on North Engineer Avenue.

Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life Secretary Louise Rouchka holds 44 red roses representing the 44 years since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion laws in the United States. The roses were given to Sacred Heart School students who presented them during a Memorial Observance at noon Friday at the Pettis County Courthouse. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012117RightToLife-1.jpg Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life Secretary Louise Rouchka holds 44 red roses representing the 44 years since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion laws in the United States. The roses were given to Sacred Heart School students who presented them during a Memorial Observance at noon Friday at the Pettis County Courthouse. Faith Bemiss | Democrat A member of Boy Scout Troop 54 salutes the American Flag as Pettis County Circuit Court Judge Robert L. Koffman leads the crowd in the “Pledge of the Allegiance” Friday at the Pettis County Courthouse. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012117RightToLife-2.jpg A member of Boy Scout Troop 54 salutes the American Flag as Pettis County Circuit Court Judge Robert L. Koffman leads the crowd in the “Pledge of the Allegiance” Friday at the Pettis County Courthouse. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Kaley Graves, keynote speaker for the Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life Memorial Observance, speaks Friday in the Pettis County Courthouse. Graves is the state field director for the Missouri Right to Life. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012117RightToLife-3.jpg Kaley Graves, keynote speaker for the Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life Memorial Observance, speaks Friday in the Pettis County Courthouse. Graves is the state field director for the Missouri Right to Life. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Sacred Heart Junior and High School Choirs sing “Amazing Grace” during Friday’s Memorial Observance. The choir was directed by Darrin Hartman at the piano. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012117RightToLife-4.jpg Sacred Heart Junior and High School Choirs sing “Amazing Grace” during Friday’s Memorial Observance. The choir was directed by Darrin Hartman at the piano. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.



VideoID: AuL6RVecN94 VideoType: YOUTUBE URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Sacred Heart School sings “Amazing Grace” at the 44th Memorial Observance of the Sedalia Chapter, Missouri Right to Life during the noon hour noon Friday at the Pettis County Courthouse. Video Credit: Faith Bemiss | Democrat Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

