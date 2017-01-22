Sheriff’s deputies investigate La Monte shooting

Pettis County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man in La Monte on Saturday night.

According to a sheriff’s press release, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies rsponded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, on a sidewalk in front of the apartment building . He was transported by air ambulance to a Columbia hospital for treatment of his injuries.

At this time, deputies remain at the scene and are interviewing several persons. State Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation. No further details were released Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.

Please check back with sedaliademocrat.com for further updates about this shooting.

