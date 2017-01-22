Central Missouri Ag Club Pie Auction nets $34,050

Receiving the Grand Champion honor, a German Chocolate Pie, made by Cole Camp resident, Megan White, was purchased for $3,100 by Starline Brass Saturday night at the Central Missouri Ag Club Banquet hosted at the Pork Place.

White’s companion pie made for judging also sold for $3,100 to Robie Toots, bringing the total for both to $6,200. Approximately 32 pies times two were donated for the annual pie auction that brought in $31,450 last year and $34,050 this year. Bakers make two pies, one for the auction and one for judging. Both pies are sold at the annual banquet.

Ag Club Pie Auction and Banquet Chairman Janice Klenke said after the pies were auctioned off any meat left over from the banquet was also auctioned. Four whole pork loins brought $100 each. She added that all the money raised at the annual event goes toward scholarships for 4-H and FFA students.

“The whole thing is about raising money for kids,” she noted. “For the 4-H, FFA and scholarships. We gave $30,000 in scholarships last year, $8,500 to the 4-H and FFA for their Achievement Days and their shows out here at the fairgrounds. Then, we spent about $2,500 in paying for lunches for grade school kids. We take them to Cole Camp to Old Settler’s Days.”

Klenke added that taking the 400 to 450 children to Old Settler’s Days allows them to become familiar with what farming used to be like years ago.

During Saturday’s banquet, three local women were honored for their faithfulness in baking pies for the event each year. Klenke asked Sharon Bruner, of La Monte, and Faye Hunton, of Sedalia, and Maxine Griggs, 91, also of Sedalia, to come to the front where she presented them each with a bouquet of roses.

“She has brought us pies every year, except one when she was in the hospital,” Klenke said of Griggs. “Faye Hunton and Sharon Bruner have brought us a lot of pies over the years. People have come and come, they started when the thing started and they are still (baking). It’s all about the kids.

“People will come and bring pies and help because it raises money,” she added. “We can take a pie, that would normally cost people somewhere around $25 on average to make, and by the time we get done with it, I don’t think we’ve ever sold a pie for less than $125. Last year the Grand Champion brought $4,500.”

This year Griggs brought a Strawberry Chocolate Macadamia Pie which sold for $400 to Don’s Truck Towing, a Caramel Apple Pecan Pie that sold for $400, and a Gooseberry Rhubarb Pie selling for $1,050 to state Rep. Nathan Beard.

Bruner’s Ozark Mountain Berry Pie, placed second in the double crust category, and sold for $450 to Starline Brass, while her Banana Coconut Pecan Pie, received third place, in mixed medium, and sold for $450 also to Starline Brass.

Hunton’s Cherry Berry Double Crust Pie received third place and sold for $650 to MFA Agri Services of Sedalia. Her Coconut Cream Pie placed third in the meringue category and was purchased by Central Bank of Sedalia for $600.

Saturday night’s annual auction and banquet were hosted at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and drew a crowd of 250 people. Col. Glen LaRue, of Sweet Springs, was the auctioneer for the evening. Other pies for the evening sold from $350 to $800 to $1,750.

Also during the Ag Appreciation Banquet cowboy poet Doug Kiburz spoke to the group and presented poetry. Ag Club prior scholarship winner Ben McMullin addressed the crowd and the Farm Family of the Year Don and Sharon Hutcheson were presented with a plaque. Century Farm owners were also recognized: James and Dennis Carter, with their 1916 farm in Windsor, James and Mary Wilson, with their 1884 farm in Sedalia, and Larry and Roger Cordes and Roger Cordes with two separate 1915 family farms.

A German Chocolate pie made by Megan White, of Cole Camp, receives the honor of Grand Champion at the Central Missouri Ag Club Banquet and Pie Auction Saturday evening at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The pie sold for $3,100 and was purchased by Starline Brass, of Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012317AgPieAcution-1.jpg A German Chocolate pie made by Megan White, of Cole Camp, receives the honor of Grand Champion at the Central Missouri Ag Club Banquet and Pie Auction Saturday evening at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The pie sold for $3,100 and was purchased by Starline Brass, of Sedalia. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Ag Club Pie Auction and Banquet Chairman Janice Klenke, right, presents a rose bouquet to Maxine Griggs, 91, of Sedalia, Saturday evening. Klenke said Griggs, has never missed a year making pies for the auction except for one when she was sick; this year she made six pies. Also honored were Faye Hunton, center, of Sedalia, and Sharon Bruner, of La Monte. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012317AgPieAcution-2.jpg Ag Club Pie Auction and Banquet Chairman Janice Klenke, right, presents a rose bouquet to Maxine Griggs, 91, of Sedalia, Saturday evening. Klenke said Griggs, has never missed a year making pies for the auction except for one when she was sick; this year she made six pies. Also honored were Faye Hunton, center, of Sedalia, and Sharon Bruner, of La Monte. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Saturday evening, a young man shows the auction crowd a Peanut Butter Bliss pie, made by Cheryl Lange, of Sedalia. The pie received second place in the mixed medium category and sold for $650 to Central Bank of Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012317AgPieAcution-3.jpg Saturday evening, a young man shows the auction crowd a Peanut Butter Bliss pie, made by Cheryl Lange, of Sedalia. The pie received second place in the mixed medium category and sold for $650 to Central Bank of Sedalia. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Winning first place in the double crust pie category, a Caramel Apple Cranberry Pie with a Twist, made by Cheryl Lange, of Sedalia, sold for $450 to Don’s Truck Towing Saturday night. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012317AgPieAcution-4.jpg Winning first place in the double crust pie category, a Caramel Apple Cranberry Pie with a Twist, made by Cheryl Lange, of Sedalia, sold for $450 to Don’s Truck Towing Saturday night. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Simply the Best Blackberry pie, was one of the top sellers of the evening, for the Ag Club Pie Auction, bringing in $1,750 after being purchased by by Starline Brass. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012317AgPieAcution-5.jpg Simply the Best Blackberry pie, was one of the top sellers of the evening, for the Ag Club Pie Auction, bringing in $1,750 after being purchased by by Starline Brass. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.